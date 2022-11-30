Jake Flint Net Worth: What Was Left for His Family!

Country music singer-songwriter Jake Flint was from Oklahoma. In 2016, he issued his studio record, “I’m Not Okay.” His three singles, “Cowtown,” “Long Road Back Home,” and “What’s Your Name,” which were released in 2017, 2018, and 2020, respectively, helped him gain popularity.

The We Are Tulsa Music Awards in 2019 also recognized him as Breakout Artist of the Year. Jake Flint from 2020, Live and Not OK at Cain’s Ballroom from 2018, and Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge from 2021 are the other three albums he released.

He was also on the bill at festivals in the Sooner State like the Woody Guthrie Folk Festival, Tom Skinner’s Skyline Fest, and Bob Childers’ Gypsy Cafe.

Jake Flint’s Estimated Net Worth

There are $1 million or so in Jake Flint’s assets. Jake admits that, even as a young child, he experienced many of the highs and lows of life, including losing his father.

He claims that while writing about it openly and honestly, he has floated through life loving, hating, gaining, losing, experimenting, witnessing, serving, sinning, breaking the law, and suffering the consequences.

Jake gives acoustic solo and band performances in bars throughout Oklahoma, Texas, and the surrounding states.

His new single, “What’s Your Name,” as well as all digital media outlets will go on sale on February 15, 2020. This is the release date for his second studio album, “Self-Titled.”

Kenneth Flint Demise’s Cause

At 37 years old, Jake Flint passed away peacefully. In America, he passed away a few hours after getting married. His death hasn’t been given a public cause yet.

Spouse of Jake Flint

The deceased Jake Flint’s widow, Brenda Flint, is still alive.

Kids of Jake Flint

At the time of his passing, Jake Flint was a fatherless man. His children have all passed away.

Summary

Jake Flint was a songwriter and vocalist of country music. He received praise from Breakout Artists. He had an estimated $1 million in wealth. When he abandoned his wife and children by themselves, he was 37 years old.