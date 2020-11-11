Jaime King Strikes Back After Morning Kyle Newman Files for Sole Custody

Getting cluttered! Jamie King reacted after her husband, Kyle Newman, asked sole custody of their two sons, Leo James, 5, and also James Knight, seven.

In court documents filed November 6, also acquired from Radar, King, 41, asked the court to arrange”joint legal custody and divorce.” The actress claimed the 2 boys have”undergone a wonderful deal of injury in the previous seven weeks,” including that Newman cried with her ability to FaceTime the boys.

The information comes days following Newman, 44, registered for complete physical custody of their kids on November 4. ) At the moment, the filmmaker asked that the celebrity has supervised visitation on alternating weekends and one evening per week with their sons, even according to the docs acquired by Radar. Newman also asserted that he was”the children’s primary caretaker because their birth and the kids have spent the huge bulk of 2020 within my custody”