Jae Woodroffe, Kayla Itsines’ Boyfriend, And They Are Engaged!

Kayla Itsines, a successful fitness entrepreneur, has declared her engagement to Jae Woodroffe, her boyfriend of one year.

The multimillionaire 31-year-old revealed the good news on Instagram on Tuesday. Sweat, originally known as Bikini Body Guides, is her well-known fitness app.

The 29-year-old Jae proposed to the Adelaide native, who happily flaunted her diamond ring in a series of pictures taken soon after.

Kayla, who was sporting her sparkler and was dressed in a brown crop top and trousers, wrote, “YES #engaged @jaewoodroffe @itsjlahhere.”

Another image shows her hugging her new fiance while he grinned for the camera.

Jae is one of the 732 Instagram users Kayla follows. Little is known about him, although his online presence suggests he likes to travel and ride motorcycles.

More than a year after Kayla declared her breakup with ex-fiancé Tobi Pearce in August 2020, the couple made their romance public.

After meeting in late 2012, the ex-couple co-founded Bikini Body Guides, afterward renamed Sweat, and were together for eight years. They are the parents of a daughter named Arna.

The business partners last year sold their health and fitness conglomerate to the American software behemoth iFIT for $400 million. Tobi left the business after that.

Jae made a suggestion that he wanted to have kids with Kayla in a May Instagram Q&A.

Would you desire to have biological children of your own someday? he was asked. with a picture of him having fun with his stepdaughter Arna with the word “totally” underneath.

Jae had a protracted relationship with Lauren Belotti, who is said to be one of Kayla’s pals before he began dating Kayla.