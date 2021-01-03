Jacqueline Jossa shares ‘chav’ throwback to herself as a teen in advance of finding fame in EastEnders

JACQUELINE Jossa has given supporters a rare glimpse into her teenage several years, as she shared a throwback snap of herself just before discovering fame.

The former EastEnders star, 28, posted a photograph from her former “chav” times whilst posing with a pal.

7

In the throwback shot, Jacqueline was found cuddling up to a mate as she sported a pink jumper and hooped earrings.

The actress shared the snap as she took aspect in an Instagram craze, which sees customers post pictures linked to a prompt presented by their followers.

As aspect of the obstacle, Jacqueline also posted a glam photograph of herself in a purple-lit space, which confirmed her at her cheapest.

Captioning the article, she specific: “Just in advance of likely into the jungle.”

7

7

7

Nonetheless, she shortly went on to get the ITV show and was crowned Queen of the jungle.

Before this 7 days, the former cleaning soap star opened up on her objectives for the year ahead.

Posing along with her daughters on Instagram, Jac spelled out: “Alright I have actually been in pjs for 3 weeks straight.. tub and then a new pair.. send enable.

“I want to consider and get again to some sort of lifestyle. Experienced a chilled Xmas and not been on considerably.”

7

7

7

Jac went on: “How is anyone, 2021 is no unique is it… either way delighted new year and all that.

“Alsooooo I had a revelation.. I consume like it’s this Xmas week every one week which is why I do not gain fat over Xmas… I really gotta get into it this 12 months, take in greater and move much more.

“Make sure you say 2021 is the 12 months If not anything at all else I get my ass into equipment. Ffs.”

As perfectly as overhauling her food plan and conditioning, Jac and husband Dan Osborne are also moving into a new household.

jail time Zara Holland & Covid+ boyfriend focused by Barbados locals who want them in jail Special SURFER SO Excellent Lucie Donlan reveals off incredible figure immediately after opening up about body confidence ‘it’s time’ Katie Price hints that she’s pregnant four days right after anticipating her interval an additional one particular Mrs Brown’s Boys chaos as 2nd star sues Brendan O’Carroll for unfair dismissal Unique ES-Sex BOY Joey Essex’s ex Brenda reveals they had intercourse every single day & he beloved her ‘bum-bum’ Unique COL Write-up ‘AID’ Rebekah Vardy’s lawyers claim Coleen experienced help composing Wagatha Christie post

The married pair are advertising their £1million Essex property to transfer into new digs, leaving driving their rocky 2020.

They have established up a new Instagram account – @homewiththeosbornes – to doc their transfer and subsequent remodelling.