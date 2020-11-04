Jacqueline Fernandez shares a photo of the nutrition-rich breakfast

Jacqueline Fernandez is now in a thrilling area on the job front. She’s now in Dalhousie shooting her forthcoming movie Bhoot Police that also stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. She signed Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus where she will share the display with Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma.

Though the celebrity is leading a very busy lifestyle, she does not let this come in the means of fitness Jacqueline happened for her Instagram lately and shared an image of her nutrition-rich breakfast. Her caption for your film,”Kickstarting my afternoon with this particular #superfood detox breakfast… strawberry chia seed batter, orange+acv immunity shot” Have a peek at her article below.

Really the comprehensive breakfast is not it?