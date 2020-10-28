Jacob Elordi Bares His Tier Following Surf Session in Malibu

Jacob Elordi is currently showing off his sexy body!

The 23-year old Euphoria celebrity hit the beach for a day of browsing Tuesday (October 27) at Malibu, Calif.

Jacob bared his ripped abs because he turned from his own bodysuit and rear to some T-shirt and shorts prior to getting into his vehicle and continuing with his afternoon.

weekly, Jacob and girlfriend Kaia Gerber showed off several candy PDA when running errands together in L.A.

Both have been recently seen hanging outside throughout their escape into Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in the end of September. Take a look at those photos in case you have not seen these yet.

There is some fascinating Euphoria news which fans will love!

40+ images interior of Jacob Elordi in the beach in Malibu…