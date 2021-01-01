Jackie Tohn Reveals the Humble Cause She Joined ‘Best Leftovers Ever’

Not sure what to do with all people holiday veggies? Turn on Netflix! On Best Leftovers Ever, hosted by Jackie Tohn, contestants will have to discover a way to give outdated leftovers new existence. For the GLOW alum, 40, it was the fantastic in good shape.

“I started performing when I was 9 and I didn’t get GLOW right up until my mid ’30s. So the factor that majorly drew me to it was it was this awesome internet hosting option. They wanted a comedian, they wished a lady, they required somebody from Netflix, so all the pieces had been sort of performing together,” she discussed. Even so, it was the idea that drew her in, including, “As a individual who was a broke actor for so extended, leftovers are my jam. Like, that’s all I experienced for most of the time.”

Tohn went on to clarify that when she was rising up, she’d develop many foods out of leftover pizza.

“If I obtained a pie of pizza that was on sale for, like, $6 for the total pie, the subsequent working day I would set balsamic and salad substances on major and make a pizza salad,” she shared. “The upcoming day, I’d place veggie sausage on it and make it meat pizza. Actually, my money situation for a extended time built it so I experienced to make the very best and make the most of my leftovers.”

The American Idol alum also included that she comes from “a large leftovers family” and saw web hosting a comedy cooking clearly show as “a dream occur true.”

Very best Leftovers At any time also filmed at the great time, following season 3 of GLOW — and when period 4 was nonetheless on the desk.

“We received picked again up so we had presently built two-and-a-fifty percent episodes of period 4 and then we bought our renewal,” she stated to Us about the Netflix exhibit, which was renewed then canceled since of the coronavirus. “We ended up on our two-7 days split like every person else starting up in March and then it saved likely and going. So, I shot Leftovers in November 2019, and we picked GLOW Year 4 again up in March of 2020 — pretty much, right before the pandemic. Had we started out the show in February, we would have finished time 4. The timing just ridiculous sucked.”

There aren’t any formal designs to provide GLOW back again, but Tohn added that “everyone is on board” to with any luck , produce a film a single day.

Most effective Leftovers Ever is now streaming on Netflix.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

