What Does It Matter If I Get Demoted on “Real Housewives of New Jersey”? Jackie Goldschneider

When asked about the future of the show, Jackie 45 said exclusively on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast that “Bravo” hasn’t made any of those decisions yet. There are some new girls testing, but Bravo hasn’t made any judgments about their position just yet. I’m fine with anything that comes my way. For me, it has no effect on how I perform in front of the camera.

“I’ve been filming a lot,” she continued. It doesn’t matter to me, but those decisions haven’t been made.”

This Season’s Cast Has Been Busy Filming, and Jackie Called It “interesting” Because Teresa Giudice and Margaret Josephs May Reconcile.

When Margaret and Teresa fought, I believe Margaret disliked it. Last season, Margaret didn’t seem to have the intention of getting into it with Teresa. Neither of them seemed to like arguing with the other, Jackie told Us Magazine. The vocabulary she used with Margaret was almost like impassioned fighting,” he says. “You could almost tell.” We, on the other hand, didn’t really have an enthusiasm for the subject matter. “It was just sort of like, f—- you.”

Despite Their Tumultuous History, Jackie Was Invited to Teresa’s Wedding to Luis Ruelas, Despite Her Ambivalent Feelings Toward the Author of Standing Strong.

Because of the friendship between Luis and Evan [Goldschneider], Jackie believes she was invited to the party. ‘But Evan keeps me in the game,’ I said. Luis was criticized last season for some dubious behavior, but Jackie admits that her impression of him altered after getting to know him better.

We’re not going to judge him based on what he did or didn’t do in the past, Jackie said to Us. “He’s a really kind guy. When he’s courteous to my husband, as well as Teresa, it’s obvious he cares. Really, I’m not overly preoccupied with him.

