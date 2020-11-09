Jack Whitehall to sponsor GQ Men of the Year awards

Jack Whitehall will sponsor this season’s GQ Men of the Year awards.

Jack Whitehall

This season’s event – that honours inspirational women and men that have shaped the planet’s cultural landscape within the last year – will probably be held almost for the first time at its own 23-year history on account of this coronavirus outbreak, as well as also the’Bad Education’ celebrity will anchor the day.

GQ is thrilled to announce comic Jack Whitehall will sponsor this season’s virtual GQ Men Of The Year Awards in affiliation with all Hugo Boss. The service is just one of the most anticipated events of this calendar year also will honor the inspirational women and men that have shaped the planet’s cultural landscape around amusement, activism, fashion, game and much more in 2020.

Dylan Jones, Editor-In-Chief of GQ, stated:”We’re thrilled to welcome Jack Whitehall to sponsor the 23rd annual GQ Men Of The Year Awards at a digital setting. I don’t have any doubt Jack’s enthusiasm and humor will result in a enjoyable and uplifting day as we observe this year’s winners”

And Jack has been”thrilled” to take the reins for the service, that can broadcast on YouTube on 26 November at 8pm.

He explained:”I am delighted to be hosting this year’s GQ awards to the very first time and linking GQ to celebrate the accomplishments of those being honoured.

“I am eager to sponsor the service almost and anticipate a fun and unforgettable night in this unprecedented moment.”

One of the groups for your virtual event would be Hugo Boss Breakthrough Actress and Actor, TV Character, Solo Artist, Icon, Humanitarian, Peroni Breakthrough Designer, Game Changer, Maddox Gallery Artist, Inspiration, Deadly trademarks, Style Icon, along with Campaigner, in Addition to a Lifetime Achievement award.