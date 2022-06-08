Jack Wagner Net Worth: Deeper Look Into His Luxury Lifestyle in 2022!

Peter John Wagner II is an American actor and singer who has been in a number of soap operas, including General Hospital, Santa Barbara, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Melrose Place. In his hometown, he attended St. Gertrude Catholic School and later St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. He played high school football and basketball before attending the University of Missouri for a year following graduation.

He subsequently attended a junior college before enrolling at the University of Arizona, where he was awarded a full acting scholarship. He made his acting debut as Clint Masterson in Douglas Marland’s short-lived cable serial series A New Day In Eden in 1982. (A co-producer is Susan Flannery.) Susan went on to work with Wagner on The Bold and the Beautiful, and he is best recognized for his long-running role in General Hospital as Frisco Jones.

From 1983 to 1988, 1989 to 1991, and 1994 to 1995, he was a regular on GH. He also played Warren Lockridge on another soap opera, Santa Barbara, from 1991 until 1993. He has five albums to his credit, including the ballad “All I Need,” which reached #2 on Billboard’s Hot 100 list and #1 on the Adult Contemporary chart in 1985. He married Kristina Wagner, his General Hospital co-star, and his love interest; they divorced in 2006 and had two sons. Wagner is presently engaged to Heather Locklear, who he met on the set of Melrose Place.

He hosted the Miss Universe Pageant twice: once in Honolulu, Hawaii, in 1998, and again in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago, in 1999.

Early Years of Jack Wagner’s Life

Wagner was born on October 3, 1959, in Washington, Missouri.

At St. Gertrude’s Catholic School and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, he participated in basketball and football.

He spent a year at the University of Missouri before transferring to the University of Arizona.

He tried his hand at both golf and acting in a play. He received a full scholarship from the university’s theatrical department.

Jack Wagner’s Net Worth Is Unknown.

9.8 million dollars

Jack Wagner is an actor and singer from the United States with a net worth of $9.8 million. The soap operas General Hospital, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Melrose Place have all contributed to Jack Wagner's net worth. He was born on October 3, 1959, in Washington, Missouri, and was reared as a Catholic.

In 1982, he made his acting debut in Douglas Marland's short-lived cable serial series A New Day In Eden, as Clint Masterson (Co-produced by Susan Flannery).

Susan went on to work with Wagner on The Bold and the Beautiful, and he is most known for his long-running role as Frisco Jones on the soap opera General Hospital. He was on GH from 1983 to 1988, 1989 to 1991, and 1994 to 1995. From 1991 until 1993, he also appeared on another soap opera, Santa Barbara, as Warren Lockridge. He has five albums to his credit; in 1985, he topped the Billboard charts with the ballad "All I Need," which reached #2 on Billboard's Hot 100 list and #1 on the Adult Contemporary chart. He married actress Kristina Wagner, who was his co-star and love interest on General Hospital, and the couple had two boys before divorcing in 2006. Wagner is currently engaged to Heather Locklear, his Melrose Place love interest. He has hosted the Miss Universe Pageant twice, the first in 1998 in Honolulu, Hawaii, and the second in 1999 in Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Tobago.

Career

Wagner’s first acting role was in the short-lived soap opera ‘A New Day In Eden,’ in which he played Clint Masterson. His most well-known role as Frisco Jones on ‘General Hospital,’ where he met Kristina Kay Crump, his legendary significant other, and the two were nothing short of a power couple. In the soap opera, he also played the father of Georgie and Maxie Jones. Between 1983 and 2013, Wagner’s appearance in the series was released.

He then went on to play Warren Lockridge in Santa Barbara from 1991 to 1993. Moving Target, Frequent Flyer, Dirty Little Secret, and Lady Killer were among the films in which he appeared. Wagner played Dr. Peter Burns on Aaron Spelling’s Melrose Place, a Fox nightly soap opera. He was also a member of the production team and directed a couple of episodes. He participated in two more of Aaron Spelling’s ventures, the NBC television series ‘Sunset Beach’ in 1997 and ‘Titans’ in 2000.

For his portrayal in General Hospital, Wagner was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in the category of “Best Younger Actor.” In 2005, he was nominated for an Emmy for ‘The Bold and Beautiful,’ for which he received a nomination for ‘Best Lead Actor.’ He’s been on shows including Hot in Cleveland, Castle, and Monk as a guest star. From 2003 until 2012, he played Nick Marone on CBS’ daytime drama ‘The Bold and Beautiful.’

Golf Professionalism

Wagner is also a fantastic golfer, having won the American Century Celebrity Golf Classic in 2006, which is a competition to find the finest golfer among American celebrities. He has a total of 19 best finishes, including one where he beat out the Dallas Cowboys. He began his golf career in 1980 when he won the Missouri Junior Championship and was deemed a professional.

He founded the Celebrity Golf Classic, a charity that raises money and awareness for lymphoma, myeloma, Hodgkin’s disease, and leukemia. In its first two years, the charity has raised more than $600,000 to support cancer research institutes.

