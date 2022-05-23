Jack Vale Net Worth: Early Life, Career, Personal Life and Many Updates You Need to Know

Jack Vale is a well-known YouTube personality who was born in the United States on September 2, 1973. Popular YouTube artist is renowned for doing “Pooter” pranks with concealed cameras. He earned a Streamy Award for Best Prank Series in 2014. Jack Vale’s zodiac sign is Virgo, according to astrologers.

Jack Vale (born September 2, 1973) is an American comedian with a YouTube channel dedicated to pranks and hidden cameras. His videos have over 444 million views and his channel has over 1.5 million followers as of November 2019.

With his wife Sherry, he has five children: Jazmyn, Madysyn, Jake, Chris, and Jaxon.

Jack Vale’s Net Worth Is Unknown.

$4 Million

Jack Vale has a net worth of $4 million as an American comedian. In September 1973, Jack Vale was born. His YouTube channel, which contains pranks and hidden cameras, is his most popular. Vale is also renowned for his “Pooter” pranks, in which he utilizes a portable gadget to generate flatulence noises in public while filming reactions.

Vale conducted “The Social Media Experiment,” which entailed him looking for hashtags in his neighborhood and convincing others that he was clairvoyant. Vale has appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lopez Tonight, The View, and The Doctors, among other shows. In 2012, he also developed and acted in the television series Bloopers. In August 2014, he sparked outrage when he aired a hoax film at a Waffle House starring actors impersonating Huntington Police Department officers. His latest TV series Jack Vale: Offline premiered on CNN sister station HLNTV in January 2015.

Jack Vale Films Has an Annual Salary of $115.23 Thousand Dollars.

Many fans wonder how much Jack Vale Films makes.

The YouTube channel of Jack Vale Films has an average of 1.92 million views per month and 64.02 thousand views per day.

Monetized YouTube channels make money by delivering advertisements. YouTube channels make between $3 and $7 per thousand video views on average. If Jack Vale Films’ net worth falls within this range, Net Worth Spot calculates that he makes $7.68 thousand per month or $115.23 thousand per year.

However, $115.23 thousand a year may be an underestimate. Video advertisements might bring in close to $207.41 thousand per year if Jack Vale Films produces on the upper end.

YouTube stars, on the other hand, seldom rely on a single source of income. Sponsorships, affiliate commissions, product sales, and speaking engagements may produce significantly more cash than adverts.

We don’t have any information on Jack Vale’s previous partnerships. You may assist us in compiling Jack Vale’s date records!