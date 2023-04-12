Jack Edwards Illness: The Untold Story of His Illness!

Jack Edwards is a commentator for American sports. He has provided play-by-play analysis for Boston Bruins games on NESN since 2005. He was an anchor for ESPN’s sports news program SportsCenter and a play-by-play commentator for their NHL, MLS, Little League Baseball, and 2002 FIFA World Cup broadcasts from 1991 to 2003. Edwards provided commentary for MLS Extra Time 2002 by Konami.

Jack Edwards Illness

Jack Edwards, a popular sports analyst, was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer. Many of his admirers were shocked by the news, as they had grown accustomed to hearing his passionate and engaging analysis of the Boston Bruins and other sporting events.

As soon as they heard the news, Jack’s loved ones and supporters rallied in his defense. Numerous people sent him well wishes and complimented his optimistic outlook and courage in the face of adversity. There is, thankfully, some positive news to share. Jack announced in a recent update that his prostate cancer is in remission after treatment.

Early Career

Edwards began his career as the hockey play-by-play announcer for the University of New Hampshire. He then moved on to play-by-play and sports anchor positions at Manchester, New Hampshire’s WGIR radio and WMUR-TV.

During the early 1980s, he worked in Boston as a talk radio presenter for WRKO and in Providence as a weekend news anchor for WJAR-TV. Then, he became a sports reporter for WCVB-TV in Boston. During his time at WCVB-TV, Edwards was a freelance play-by-play announcer for ESPN. He called events such as the Davis Cup finals and Frozen Four. He also served as a correspondent for ABC’s 1988 Winter Olympics alpine skiing coverage.

Edwards became the weekend sports anchor for WNEV/WHDH in Boston in 1988. Edwards, while employed by the then-CBS affiliate, also called events for the network, including the US Open and the 1991 Olympic Winterfest.

ESPN

Edwards joined ESPN in 1991 as an anchor and correspondent for SportsCenter. Edwards also provided commentary for Little League baseball from 1995 to 2002, the X Games in 1996, ESPN National Hockey Night from 1999 to 2003, and soccer, including 2002 FIFA World Cup coverage.

Post-ESPN

In 2003, Edwards joined College Sports Television, a newly launched cable sports channel specializing in niche programming. Edwards also became the play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports Net Chicago’s Chicago Fire soccer broadcasts.

Boston Bruins

During the 2005–06 NHL season, Edwards began calling travel games for the Boston Bruins on NESN, while Dale Arnold covered home games. Edwards has been the local play-by-play commentator for the Bruins since the beginning of the 2007–2008 NHL season. He was awarded a Stanley Cup Championship ring for his play-by-play duties with the Bruins in 2011 for his efforts.

Personal Sphere

Lisa Kraus is married to Edwards. They are Simsbury, Connecticut residents.