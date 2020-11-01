Entertainment

J.Lo, Meghan Markle & Emma Stone Love All these Tiny Dogtags out of Mini Mini Jewels

November 1, 2020
1 Min Read
J.Lo, Meghan Markle & Emma Stone Love These Tiny Dogtags from Mini Mini Jewels

Stars are enjoying these small puppy labels by Mini Mini Jewels! )

Offering a personalized signature, the bracelets have a letter surrounded by a halo of diamonds, or only one diamond, as well as that the zodiac signs and birthstone pendants on their site!

Jennifer Lopez has been seen wearing dog tags together with her initials through a swimsuit photo shoot, whereas Meghan Markle rocked an”M” and an”H” in a baseball match.

Emma Stone can be a fan, also was seen sporting the new necklace, earrings, along with ear crawlers.

View the movie to find out more!

