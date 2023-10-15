Love Is Blind’s Izzy Zapata: Exploring the Mysterious World of Her Ethnicity

In the captivating world of Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind,’ where singles from diverse backgrounds come together in search of love, Season 5 introduced us to Izzy, also known as Ismael Zapata. During his time on the show, Izzy opened up about his intriguing religious upbringing and family background, revealing that he was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness. This revelation has left many viewers curious about his current beliefs and whether he continues to practice the faith. In this article, we’ll delve into Izzy Zapata’s ethnicity and explore the fascinating journey of his faith and family heritage, shedding light on what he believes today.

What Is Izzy Zapata’s Ethnicity?

Izzy Zapata grew up as a Jehovah’s Witness, but he no longer considers himself to be one. Izzy’s open admissions on ‘Love Is Blind’ regarding his background as a Jehovah’s Witness shed insight on his incredible journey. Izzy said that his early upbringing was characterized by strictness and a sheltered environment, with his entire family adhering to the doctrines of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian Church group.

Faith for Jehovah’s Witnesses revolves around a belief in one God, Jehovah, and in Jesus Christ as His Son and Messiah, with the Bible serving as their sole source of religious truth. Being a Jehovah’s Witness came with some limitations for Izzy, such as the inability to participate in competitive sports and the necessity to keep his love of baseball hidden.

For example, while his friends celebrated Halloween, Christmas, or Valentine’s Day with parties, Izzy was either picked up early or confined to a classroom, watching a movie alone. Izzy remembered an Easter when his neighbors extended an invitation to an egg hunt, which appeared to be a harmless gesture. His father’s outright condemnation and lack of explanation, on the other hand, left an unforgettable effect on him.

Izzy confirmed that he no longer identifies as a Jehovah’s Witness, celebrating this transformation by purchasing his first Christmas tree in 2018. When describing his time in the faith, he didn’t mince words, expressing his extreme hatred for it. In terms of Izzy’s present religious beliefs, it’s unclear whether he follows any particular religion. He did show excitement at the possibility of falling in love with someone and becoming a part of their family’s holiday traditions, implying a renewed openness to other facets of life.

Izzy’s Heart-Wrenching Revelation: Discovering His True Parentage

Izzy realized he couldn’t keep living in the same place after the Easter incident. It was at this point that he decided to spend some time with his cousin. While venting his feelings and retelling the situation, he was taken aback when his cousin dropped a bombshell. “Do you know that’s not your real dad?” his cousin said. This news stunned Izzy, and he vividly recalls the tremendous feelings he had, including a profound sense of loss.

Although he did not elaborate on this discovery, he did say in another conversation with Johnie that his mother and aunt were in charge of his upbringing. Surprisingly, Izzy had the opportunity to meet his biological father later in life. Despite these disclosures, he maintains a close relationship with his mother. Izzy’s biological father is thought to be Ismael “Smiley” Zapata, a Jehovah’s Witness who died in June 2022. Season 5 of ‘Love Is Blind’ on Netflix is full with fascinating stories.

