Izagirre wins 6th Vuelta period; Carapaz takes total guide

SALLENT DE GÁLLEGO, Spain – Ion Izagirre won the first phase of the Spanish Vuelta on Sunday, together with Richard Carapaz carrying over the entire lead from defending winner Primoz Roglic.

Izagirre dominated the last climb of this 146-kilometre (90-mile) point that was initially intended to cross into France but needed to be shifted to remain in Spanish land due to tightened coronavirus constraints. The Spanish group Astana rider ended 25 minutes before Michael Woods and Rui Costa.

Roglic crossed the line in 20starting location, almost two minutes following Izagirre, falling to fourth position in the overall standings. The Jumbo-Visma rider was 30 minutes behind Carapaz. Hugh Carthy of staff EF Pro transferred into second location, 18 minutes from the lead, together with Dan Martin of staff Israel Start-Up Nation near in third location.

Roglic, a competition at the Tour de France before the closing competitive phase, was wearing the leader’s jersey because winning the very first Vuelta stage.

Monday is going to be the race’s original rest day. On Tuesday, passengers will confront a panoramic 159-kilometre (98-mile) stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz into Valdegovía.

The Vuelta is currently occurring amid tight wellbeing constraints following Spain recently suffered a spike in coronavirus instances. The race has been postponed from earlier in the year due to the pandemic.

