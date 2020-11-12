Ivana Trump: POTUS Isn’t A Great Loser!!

Ivana Trump, the initial and former spouse of President Donald Trump, has responded to his refusal to concede to President-Elect Joe Biden… and claims he is not a fantastic loser.

“I just want this whole matter to be finished with, 1 way or another. I truly don’t care,” said Ivana into PEOPLE. “He is not a fantastic loser,” she explained of her ex. “He does not want to shed, so he is going to struggle and fight and struggle.”

And although it has been theorized that Trump will operate in 2024 — Ivana isn’t really optimistic about his possibilities.

“I do not believe he’s an alternative,” she continued. “He is likely to return to Palm Beach and play golf and live the ordinary life, I presume. This can be the very best option for whatever he could do. He’s got to go and announce he dropped,” Ivana additional. “But he wants for a loser, so which I am convinced of. But when he loses, then he loses. He has tons of cash, places to visit and reside in and appreciate his life”