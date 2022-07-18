Ivana Trump Net Worth After Death: Check Out How Rich Donald’s Ex – Wife Is!

When she passed away on Thursday at the age of 73, Ivana Trump, the former first wife of US President Donald Trump, had a net worth of $100 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a website that keeps tabs on the wealth and finances of the famous and powerful.

After her divorce from Mr. Trump in 1992 after 15 years of marriage, Ms. Trump, who was born in 1949 in communist-run Czechoslovakia, ascended from modest beginnings to become a prosperous multimillionaire businesswoman.

She received $14 million as part of their divorce deal, along with a 45-room Connecticut house, an apartment in Trump Plaza in New York City, access to Mar-a-Lago four weeks out of the year, and $650,000 annually to raise their three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.

Young Life

On February 20, 1949, in Gottwaldov, Czechoslovakia (now Zln, Czech Republic), she was given the name Ivana Marie Zelnková. Her father, Milo Zelnek, encouraged her to earn a college degree and developed her innate skiing aptitude.

She attended Charles University in Prague, where she participated in the ski team and studied German and English. She saw the start of the 1968 Prague Spring and the commencement of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Czechoslovakia while she was a student at Charles University.

Early in the 1970s, she continued her study, finally finishing with a Master’s in physical education.

Ivana wed Alfred Winklmayr, an Austrian ski instructor, in 1971. She was able to escape communist Czechoslovakia through him and acquire Austrian citizenship without defecting, lessening the impact her departure would have on her family.

In 1973, after divorcing Winklmayr, she relocated to Canada. Her first paid job was as a professional ski racing coach in Montréal, Canada.

Net Worth of Ivana Trump

Ivana Trump had a $100 million net worth at the time of her passing. Ivana Trump was most well-known for her marriage to Donald Trump. From 1977 through 1992, they were wed. Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump were their three children together. Ivana Trump, who was 73 years old, sadly passed away on July 14, 2022.

Ivana Trump has wed four times

Prior to meeting Donald, Ivana wed her friend Alfred Winklmayr in 1972 so she could become an Austrian citizen. The next year, the couple was divorced.

Ivana married Italian businessman Riccardo Mazzucchelli from 1995 to 1997, three years after divorcing Donald.

It wasn’t until 2008 that the late fashion designer wed a fourth time, Rossano Rubicondi, whom she eventually divorced.

Donald Trump and Divorce Settlement

As his wealth flourished, Ivana and Donald Trump signed FOUR prenuptial agreements over the duration of their marriage. In the end, Ivana received their Greenwich, Connecticut mansion in addition to $25 million in cash. In the event that the Greenwich residence was sold prior to the divorce’s conclusion, she was also given the choice of a $22 million cash settlement for a new home.

Finally, she was given a $650,000 child support award per year until the age of 18 for all three of her kids. Ivana’s total reward was equal to almost $100 million in today’s money after accounting for inflation. Donald apparently had a large debt load at the time of the divorce and was compelled to take out bank loans to pay for the settlement.

Career

Ivana started two of her own businesses, Ivana, Inc. and Ivana Haute Couture, following her 1990 divorce from Donald Trump. The majority of these concerned brands of clothes, jewelry, and beauty products are offered on television shopping channels.

She also worked on other failed real estate projects in 2005, including the never-built Ivana Las Vegas condominium high rise. She acquired 33% of the second-largest daily newspaper in Croatia in 1998.

Ivana has had a respectable writing career. In her 1995 self-help book, “The Best Is Yet to Come: Coping With Divorce and Enjoying Life Again,” she gave divorcees the advice to “take their wallet to the cleaners.” (2017) saw the publication of her autobiography, “Raising Trump,” which details both her own life and that of her children.

She also published her own lifestyle magazine, “Ivana’s Living in Style,” in February 1999, as well as an “Ask Ivana” advice column for the Globe that ran from 1995 until 2010.

She also performed some work in front of the camera. Intimate Portrait: Ivana Trump, a biography special for the Lifetime network, was about her. “Ivana Young Man,” a reality television show for the Oxygen Channel, was hosted by her.

July 2022 Saw Ivana Trump’s Passing

Ivana was discovered dead on July 14, 2022, in her Manhattan residence, according to In Touch. According to a representative for the New York Police Department, officers arrived at her Upper East Side residence at 12:40 p.m. in response to a 911 call.

At the time, the spokesperson stated that when the cops arrived, they found a 73-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive. “EMS arrived at the scene, where they declared the person dead on arrival. No illicit activity is seen, it seems. The Medical Examiner will establish the manner of death.

Donald issued a comment on Truth Social.

Ivana Trump has died at her residence in New York City, I am extremely sorry to inform everyone of her loved ones—and there are many—here, he said.

She was a fantastic, stunning, and amazing woman who lived a terrific life and was an inspiration. Her three children, Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Jr., were her pride and delight. We were all very proud of her, and she was so proud of them. Let Ivana rest in peace.

According to the NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner, she died on July 15, 2022, from “blunt impact injuries to the torso,” which were the cause of her accident.