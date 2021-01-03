Jared Leto has still left the door open up to return to the Joker character once more in the upcoming.

Leto, who played the classic DC villain in 2016’s Suicide Squad, is set to reprise the function in the forthcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League, despite obtaining not appeared in the unique Justice League (2017).

Read through More: The Suicide Squad movie – release date, plot aspects, forged and every little thing we know so far

Now, Leto has spoken about the risk of enjoying the Joker yet again in the long term, admitting that “it’s really hard to say no to that character”.

He informed Assortment that it was usually “so a great deal fun” to phase into the “energy” that a character like Arthur Fleck affords an actor, and that these roles are tough to occur by in Hollywood.

The return of Leto’s Joker arrives just after the actor and 30 Seconds To Mars frontman stated he was remaining sensation “alienated and upset” following the release of the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker in 2019.

The report came just after Leto mirrored on his job in Suicide Squad, conceding that he was usually “isolated” on established of the 2016 movie, and most of his scenes have been “contained”. He even stated he felt like he “was off in the corner of the cafeteria looking at all the other kids”.

James Gunn, in the meantime, is handling The Suicide Squad, a forthcoming standalone film that is not established to function The Joker. Harley Quinn and her mischievous bunch of supervillains will make a comeback – this time with an altered ensemble.