It’s Okay Not to Be Okay Season 2 : Released Date, Cast, Storyline, and Many More You Need to Know

It’s Okay To Not Be Okay, a South Korean drama, received widespread acclaim and excellent reviews from critics and viewers alike for its innovative storyline, visual storytelling approach, and admirable acting performances. Fans are clamoring for a second season of this K-drama, which is set to premiere on August 9, 2020. Will there be a Season 2 of It’s Okay To Not Be Okay?

Many spectators believe that It’s Okay To Not Be Okay will not be renewed for a second season, as most Korean dramas only have one. The first season focused on the friendships between children’s book author Ko Moon-young and two orphaned brothers, Moon Gang-tae and Moon Sang-Tae. Moon-young has a heartfelt relationship with Sang-tae, an artist, while Moon-young and Gang-tae fall in love. But tragedy binds the trio’s lives together. Moon-mother young’s is finally discovered to have murdered the brothers’ mother. Near the end of the series, she is sentenced to prison.

Although the ending of It’s Okay To Not Be Okay is mainly positive, there are some loose ends. Some followers assume that the mother and the daughter are developing a bond. Following her arrest, Ko Moon-young (Seo Yea-ji) visits her mother in the previous season.

Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo-hyun) and Ko Moon-marriage young’s may be explored further in Season 2. Similarly, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay may not be renewed for Season 2 due to the fact that practically all of the characters in the drama healed by the end of the drama, with the lead characters expressing their love for each other.

Is There a Season 2 of ‘it’s Okay to Not Be Okay’?

While we are accustomed to American shows seeing numerous seasons, Korean drama series rarely do. The majority of Kdramas feature a one-and-done format. They would only plan storylines for one season and would not renew them, regardless of how popular they became. Fans will be grateful for their support, but the creators and cast will not sacrifice the story for financial gain. We don’t rule out the possibility that ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ will follow suit.

Read more: Clark Season 2 on Netflix: Released Date, Cast, Story, and Everything You Need to Know

The first season did a good job of tying the story together. If the show is revived, we doubt the second season will live up to fans’ hopes.

When will season 2 of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay be released?

“It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” premiered in the summer of 2020 and instantly became a huge hit with viewers — it even made the New York Times’ list of the Best International Shows of 2020 — so it’s understandable that fans throughout the world are hoping for a second season. Unfortunately, the series has yet to be renewed more than a year after its conclusion.

While Americans are accustomed to shows lasting numerous seasons (though limited series are becoming more frequent), the fact that a Korean drama like “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” has yet to be renewed is neither uncommon nor shocking. The majority of Korean dramas are created as a single season tale with a beginning, middle, and finale. Instead of a regular TV show, think of them as a novel. However, certain shows (such as “Stranger,” which is also available on Netflix) have been renewed for fresh seasons, so it’s not unheard of. So keep checking back for updates on this front, because as soon as we have additional information, we’ll update this story.

Who Will Star in Season 2 of ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’?

If ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ is extended for a second season, the main cast members will almost certainly return.

That means Kim Soo-Hyun will reprise his role as Moon Gang-tae, Oh Jung-Se will play Moon Sang-Tae, and Seo Ye-Ji will play Ko Moon-young, the show’s heroine.

What is the plot of season 2 of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay?

The first season of “It’s Okay to Not Be Okay” focused on the friendships between children’s book author Ko Moon-young and two orphaned brothers, Moon Gang-tae and Moon Sang-Tae. Moon-young has a heartfelt relationship with Sang-tae, an artist, while Moon-young and Gang-tae fall in love. But tragedy binds the trio’s lives together. Moon-mother young’s is finally discovered to have murdered the brothers’ mother. Near the end of the series, she is sentenced to prison.

While the show’s broad story of the people and their complicated relationships is wrapped up by the ending, there are some possibilities for a second season. The show may check in on them and monitor their recovery. Moon-mother young’s might be included in this plot, as it would make sense for the show to examine the mother-daughter connection.

But, as we all know, what happens after happily ever after may not elicit the same emotional response as what occurred before it. As a result, a second season might find it challenging to replicate that particular component of the plot. Even so, there are plenty of fans who would like to see what these characters are up to now, so if a second season is made, we fully expect viewers to tune in anyway.

Read more: Elite Season 6 Release Date: Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and Many More Updates

Official Trailer for ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

The official trailer for ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ is now available. The possibility of a second season now appears remote. However, you can still watch the entire first season of ‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ on Netflix.