It’s a Boy for Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson Ross has announced the birth of her son with husband Evan Ross!

Simpson Ross confirmed the news on social media, posting an adorable pic of their newborn, who they’ve named Ziggy.

Ashlee wrote alongside the photo, “10-29-2020 𝒁𝑰𝑮𝑮𝒀 𝑩𝑳𝑼 𝑹𝑶𝑺𝑺. 𝑶𝒖𝒓 𝒔𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝒃𝒐𝒚 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒗𝒆𝒅! 𝑰’𝒎 𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑴𝑶𝑶𝑵 𝒘𝒆 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒔𝒐 𝑩𝒍𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒆𝒅!”

Ziggy is Ashlee’s third child and her second with Evan.

The couple announced they were pregnant in April, posing together with a positive ClearBlue pregnancy test and captioning it, “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 ♥ Thank you @clearblue #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.”

They revealed the baby’s sex in May with a little help from her kids Jagger and Bronx.