It’s a Boy for Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross

Ashlee Simpson Ross has announced the birth of her son with husband Evan Ross!

Simpson Ross confirmed the news on social media, posting an adorable pic of their newborn, who they’ve named Ziggy.

Ashlee wrote alongside the photo, “10-29-2020 ๐’๐‘ฐ๐‘ฎ๐‘ฎ๐’€ ๐‘ฉ๐‘ณ๐‘ผ ๐‘น๐‘ถ๐‘บ๐‘บ. ๐‘ถ๐’–๐’“ ๐’”๐’˜๐’†๐’†๐’• ๐’ƒ๐’๐’š ๐’‰๐’‚๐’” ๐’‚๐’“๐’“๐’Š๐’—๐’†๐’ ! ๐‘ฐโ€™๐’Ž ๐’๐’—๐’†๐’“ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘ด๐‘ถ๐‘ถ๐‘ต ๐’˜๐’† ๐’‚๐’“๐’† ๐’”๐’ ๐‘ฉ๐’๐’†๐’”๐’”๐’†๐’ !”

Ziggy is Ashlee’s third child and her second with Evan.

The couple announced they were pregnant in April, posing together with a positive ClearBlue pregnancy test and captioning it, “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 โ™ฅ Thank you @clearblue #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed During this unprecedented time, we know pregnant women may be under greater stress which is why we are supporting @marchofdimes Mom and Baby #COVID19 Intervention and Support Fund. Check out their Instagram page to see how they are helping moms and babies get the care they need now and in the future.”

They revealed the baby’s sex in May with a little help from her kids Jagger and Bronx.