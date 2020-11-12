Entertainment

It seems Like Lamar Odom & Fiancee Sabrina Parr Are Back Collectively, 1 Minute Following Announcing Split

November 12, 2020
1 Min Read
It Appears As If Lamar Odom & Fiancee Sabrina Parr Are Back Together, 1 Week After Announcing Split

per week, Sabrina Parr declared that she and her fiance of a single season, former NBA player Lamar Odom,’d divided. Now, only a couple of days after, it seems as though they are back together.

In the moment, Sabrina informed fans,”Lamar has a few things that he has to operate through. I love him dearly but I’m not able to function by his side while he hopes that the help he so desperately desires. I want him all the very best. And requesting that you pray for everybody involved.”

Currently, Sabrina published a selfie of this pair in their one-year participation anniversary and it seems as though they’re back together.

Have a look at the photograph They posted together after stating they awakened…

