‘It is time for America to combine.’ President-elect Joe Biden releases announcement

Editor’s note: Here is a replica of an announcement published by President-elect Joe Biden:

I’m honored and humbled by the confidence the American people have put in me and at Vice President-elect Harris.

In the face of unprecedented barriers, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once more, that politics beats deep at the core of America.

With the campaign over, it is time to place the anger and the rhetoric and come together as a state.

It is time for America to combine. And also to cure.

We’re the United States of America. And there is nothing we can not do, should we do it collectively.