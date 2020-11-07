‘It is time for America to combine.’ President-elect Joe Biden releases announcement

News

November 7, 2020
‘It’s time for America to unite.’ President-elect Joe Biden releases statement

Editor’s note: Here is a replica of an announcement published by President-elect Joe Biden:

I’m honored and humbled by the confidence the American people have put in me and at Vice President-elect Harris.

In the face of unprecedented barriers, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once more, that politics beats deep at the core of America.

With the campaign over, it is time to place the anger and the rhetoric and come together as a state.

It is time for America to combine. And also to cure.

We’re the United States of America. And there is nothing we can not do, should we do it collectively.

Alice Jacob

Alice Jacob

Alice is the senior writer, responsible for Hollywood movies news at thenewspocket. She is also very passionate about the stars and always looking around to use them in an innovative way in daily life.

