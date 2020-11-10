“It is darker than anything we have ever done”

Dave Grohl has shown the way the black and sobering movie for Foo Fighters”Shame Shame’ was motivated by an unsettling dream he underwent as a teen.

The hottest visual offering in the group sees them going into their darkest way thus far, together with Grohl embarking on a mystical quest to find a burning coffin near the peak of a hill.

Directed by filmmaker Paola Kudacki, the movie stars Sofia Boutella as a mystical temptress and culminates at the breathtaking picture of Grohl digging his own grave.

Though the scorched-earth epic marks a fresh way for its Foos, Grohl clarified that it had been affected by a”dark corner” of his mind he has experienced for over 40 years.

“It is mad, the thought for this movie came out of a dream I had once I had been if 14 or 15 I’ve remembered my whole life,” Grohl told NME.

“I had been standing at the base of the mountain and there was this particular coffin on flame beside this tree and I raced up the mountain to rescue whomever was at this coffin, however I could not get my hands onto it as it had been on fire! I stood filled with anxiety and dread, but I have recalled it my whole fucking life and never understood exactly what it meant.”

Grohl proceeded to spell out the way that it indicated a”death” in the group’s sound, before releasing their tenth record’Medicine In Midnight’ following calendar year.

“I believed that this ought to be the very first track folks hear, so that they realise that this record is not just like Foo Fighters records which have gone ,” he explained.

“After we began contemplating the movie, that fantasy I have lived for 37 fucking years appeared to coincide the aesthetic of this tune. I phoned a buddy of minePaola Kudacki, who is a world-renowned photographer then called Sofia Boutella, who is only a force of character.

“They match perfectly together, the visuals which can be several shadowy corner of my mind — along with the tune. It is somewhat darker than anything else we have ever done”

The movie’s birth comes following Grohl caught up by NME to talk about the way their new album marks the group’s earliest”Saturday night celebration album”.

“It had been composed and written in a manner that you place on, and eight tunes later you will simply put it on ,” he explained.

“Y’understand, tunes like’Earning a Fire’. To me that is suspended in Sly & The Family Stone grooves, however, amplified in the manner that the Foo Fighters take action ”

Foo Fighters release’Medicine In Midnight’ about February 5, 2021 through Roswell Records/Columbia Records.