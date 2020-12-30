Isco bank loan TALKS, Joan Jordan Most up-to-date updates, Diego Costa ‘eyed on free’

Morning ARSENAL Supporters

The Gunners manufactured it back again-to-back wins in the Leading League for just the 2nd time this time adhering to the 1- victory in opposition to Brighton yesterday evening.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal of the game – obtaining the back of the internet just 21 seconds following changing Gabriel Martinelli at the Emirates.

The consequence lifted the North London outfit up to 13th in the desk in advance of their journey to West Brom on Saturday.

In other news, Arsenal are reportedly eager on signing Serious Madrid playmaker Isco on bank loan in January.

According to the Telegraph, talks are at an early stage, but Mikel Arteta is desperate to include creative imagination to his side.

On the other hand they experience competition from LaLiga facet Sevilla as former Real boss Julen Lopetegui seems to be to be reunited with the participant.

In the meantime, Arteta is also mentioned to be eager on Sevilla maestro Joan Jordan.

Sevilla have put a £55million invest in-out clause on the all-action midfielder but they are completely ready to pay attention to offers of about £32m.

And at last, Sokratis Papastathopoulos could ultimately be on his way out of the Emirates with Fenerbahce keen on snapping up the Greek international.

The 32-year-outdated was still left out of Arsenal’s Premier League and Europa League squads for the 1st half of the season and is edging closer in the direction of the exit door at the Emirates.

Turkish outlet Hurryiet assert the defender, who is out of agreement in the summer time, has started talks with Istanbul aspect Fenerbahce.