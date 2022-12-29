How Does “Zendaya Pregnant” Become So Popular?

Actress and singer Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman was born in the United States. She has been honored with numerous awards, including two Primetime Emmys. In 2022, she was recognized as one of the world’s 100 most important people by Time magazine.

What’s the Big Deal About Zendaya’s Pregnancy?

In June of 2022, a viral video on TikTok purported to be a sonogram of pop diva Zendaya but was actually a photo that had been digitally altered to make it look like Zendaya had shared it.

Gettin’ Kissed was the initial prank that inspired the creation of the TikTok videos.

The first image shown in the films was a doctored sonogram of a fetal face, with Zendaya’s profile photo superimposed over it.

As the caption put it: “Please know how much I adore you. Just about there”

To further bolster the authenticity of the photo, a bogus comment featuring heart emojis from Marisa Tomei was added. Fans were left wondering if the actress was pregnant after seeing the footage.

But the video was a hoax and the rumor is completely groundless. Both Zendaya and her boyfriend Tom Holland have been the subject of “pregnancy” rumors in the past.

Zendaya was rumored to be pregnant in January 2022 after a TikTok video said she was married to Tom Holland. The video served as the spark that set off a firestorm of online chatter about the rumor.

The Spider-Man actress’s expanding tummy has been the subject of numerous TikTok videos. Photoshopping is evident in these images upon closer scrutiny. Naturally, the rumors were totally false and there was no evidence to support them.

Where Can I Find Zendaya’s Thoughts on The Fad?

Zendaya rarely addresses speculation regarding her romantic relationships.

Nonetheless, she addressed the June 2022 pregnancy rumor skeptics on Instagram Stories. On a black background, she typed, “See now this is why I keep off Twitter…” I just make something up every week for no reason.”

How Long Ago Have Zendaya and Tom Holland Been an Item?

After starring in Spiderman: Homecoming together in 2017, Zendaya and Tom’s relationship status became the subject of speculation.

At the time, a source informed People magazine “while filming Spider-Man, they began a romantic relationship. But they continue to try to keep their romance under wraps, and rarely discuss it in public.

Is There a Proposal in The Works Between Zendaya and Tom Holland?

We regret to be the ones to break this to you, but it is unclear whether or not the two are engaged. Since Zendaya and Tom are known for their secrecy, it’s unlikely that they’ll share such information.

The moment we find out, however, you will too.