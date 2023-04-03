Is Wynonna Judd Gay? The Truth About Her Sexual Orientation!

Wynonna Ellen Judd, or just Wynonna, is a country music singer from the United States. She is among the best-known and most-awarded female country singers. She has recorded a total of 19 No. 1 singles, including those with The Judds, making her one of the most successful country musicians in history.

Is Wynonna Judd Gay?

Meet Her Husband Cactus Moser Wynonna Judd perhaps has the largest homosexual fan base in bluegrass music in the United States. Since the 1980s, the artist’s influence has been felt across all networks. But, she is not gay.

Who Is Moser Cactus?

Colorado-born Scott “Cactus” Moser was born on May 3, 1957.

Cactus is a multi-instrumentalist, although he is best recognized for his drumming skills. Cactus has received four CMA awards and three Grammy nominations. He is a member of his wife’s band, Wynonna & the Big Noise.

Wynonna Judd stated in Us Weekly, “He’s the drummer, he’s the backbone of the band.” “I call him Animal because he tackles the drums instead of simply playing them.”

Cactus also played with the band Highway 101 for more than two decades and now works as a producer and writer on a regular basis.

When Did Wynonna Judd Begin Dating Cactus Moser?

Wynonna Judd met Cactus Moser for the first time in the 1980s while he was on tour with her mother’s band, The Judds.

They did not start dating until 2009, and Cactus proposed in December of 2011. Cactus and Wynonna wed on June 10, 2012, at her property in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee.

Naomi, her mother, and Ashley, her sister, did not attend the wedding.

Have Cactus Moser and Wynonna Judd Offspring?

Cactus and Wynonna do not have any children. Instead, they had children from prior marriages. Sunshine, Cahl, and Wyatt Moser were Cactus’s three children from his first marriage. Yet, no information about his first marriage is available to the public.

Yet, Wynonna had children from her first marriage to Arch Kelley. Both Elijah Judd and Grace Pauline Kelley were their children. Yet, she had her first kid before their marriage.