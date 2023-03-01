Is Will Kopelman Pregnant? He is Expecting His First Child with His Partner!

Will Kopelman is a former actor and American art consultant. New York native Will Kopelman is the son of Arie Kopelman, the company’s former CEO. After finishing his degree at BU, he entered the film industry in the year 2000. Both “Intern” and “Friendly Fire” featured him in supporting roles.

Is Drew Barrymore and Allie Michler Pregnant?

The child Will Kopelman is expecting with his wife, Alexandra Michler, is a boy. Drew Barrymore is the father. On Saturday, Michler posted on Instagram to announce that she and Kopelman, 44, are expecting their first child together.

This is “The year of boys!!: blue heart,” the expectant mother captioned a photo of herself walking the dog while embracing her baby bulge. In the comments area, Michler’s art consultant boo posted a short but nice statement consisting of three blue heart emojis.

Barrymore, now 47, and Kopelman were married for four years before divorcing in 2016, according to several sources in the media.

Olive and Frankie were flower girls at Kopelman and the Vogue director of fashion development’s August 2021 Massachusetts wedding.

During her daytime talk program in 2021, Barrymore revealed that she had spent Halloween with her ex, their daughters, and his new wife. “On Sunday, my stepdaughters and I joined Will and his lovely wife Allie for a night of trick-or-treating. I really do think this is the best possible situation. That’s exactly what one hopes for. Moreover, I find this sight really pleasing. That has a great impact, “It was said Barrymore at the time.

For example, in October 2015, Barrymore told the press how much she loves seeing Kopelman with their two kids.

Actress Drew Barrymore has revealed that she enjoys seeing her husband in his new role as a father. “I know you’re supposed to prioritize your relationship with your partner. Still, I enjoy how much emphasis is placed on children. Maybe I’m trying to make up for not having parents or a normal childhood by focusing on how my partner and I are learning to navigate parenthood.”

Will Kopelman and Alexandra Michler Married

Will Kopelman and Alexandra Michler’s love story is a whirlwind. A source verified to Media in December 2020 that Will and Alexandra were dating. The following month, Will announced their engagement on Instagram. “Love you, love you, love you, love you. 1/30/2021, “He wrote accompanying a black-and-white photograph of him and Alexandra, in which she displayed her new engagement ring.

On August 28, 2021, the wedding took place in Massachusetts. The two daughters of Kopelman and Barrymore served as flower girls at the ceremony.

Timeline of Dating, Girlfriend, and Children

The ex-husband of Drew dated American stars such as Sarah Roemer and Lara Flynn Boyle. Afterward, he marries Drew Barrymore, a well-known star from the Marvel universe. They began dating in 2010.

In Idaho, Drew and Will got engaged in December 2011. After that, the wedding took place on June 22, 2012, at the home of Barrymore in Montecito, California. On September 26, 2012, she gave birth to her first daughter, Olive Barrymore Kopelman.

Afterward, Mrs. Barrymore was blessed with another daughter; Frankie Barrymore Kopelman was born on April 22, 2014. On August 3, 2016, due to mutual concerns, Mr. Kopelman divorced her. Currently, he reports being single.