Is Whitney Houston Gay? Investigating Her Alleged Same-Sex Relationships!

Whitney Elizabeth Houston was a vocalist and actress from the United States. She is one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with over 200 million records sold worldwide and the moniker “The Voice.” Rolling Stone rated her second among the greatest singers of all time in 2023.

Is Whitney Houston Gay?

Whitney Elizabeth is not gay. She is bisexual because she has dated both men and women throughout her existence. According to the New York Post, she was a closeted lesbian, writes author Gerrick Kennedy in his forthcoming book, “Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston” (Abrams Press, Tuesday release). Kennedy writes that she and Robyn were star-crossed lovers doomed by society’s oppression and Whitney’s devout family.

When queried by the Washington Post about the nature of her friendship with Robyn, the singer responded, “She is now my employee, but we’re still best friends.”

Let Us Examine Whitney Houston’s Past Relationships

Robyn Crawford

Robyn Crawford, Whitney Houston’s closest friend, and former assistant, claimed in her 2019 memoir, A Song for You: My Life With Whitney Houston, that the two were more than just friends.

“We were partners. We were each other’s entire world. We were falling out of love. We just were. We had one another. It felt as if we were one,” she wrote. “We never mentioned labels, like lesbian or gay. We simply lived our lives, and I wished that could continue eternally.”

In 2000, eight years after she married Bobby Brown, the couple divorced.

Jeremy Jackson

Whitney allegedly dated Jermaine Jackson (brother of Michael Jackson and former member of The Jackson Five) while he was still married in the mid-1980s. Although Jermaine has never admitted publicly to dating Whitney, his sister LaToya affirmed it in March 2012 while appearing on The Talk. “He has admitted that they had an affair,” she stated to the panel, according to Today.

Eddie Murphy

Although neither Whitney nor Eddie Murphy admitted to dating, insisting that they were just friends, Robyn Crawford asserts in her memoir that they did. In fact, she told a rather sassy tale about a time Whitney showed up unannounced at Eddie’s home wearing only lingerie and a fur coat while carrying a cake. Eddie evidently rejected her overtures. Robyn also claimed that Whitney was simultaneously courting Eddie and Bobby. This incident may have shifted the balance in Bobby’s favor.

Randall Cunningham

In a May 1991 Ebony Magazine interview, Whitney Houston, then 26 years old, discussed her relationship with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Randall Cunningham. She described him as a “tall, handsome, good-looking man” but elaborated on his personality.

“Randall is a warm, very caring, very giving, and loving young man,” she said. “He is a tremendously gifted athlete. I have a great deal of reverence for him because it is extremely difficult to go out there and bang heads while also being banged. He is someone I can converse with. The religion of Randall is Christianity. He is a decent individual.”

The relationship lasted two years, from 1985 to 1987.