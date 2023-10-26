Is Victoria Coren Pregnant Again: An Inclination Towards Motherhood?

Vicki Elizabeth Coren Mitchell, formerly Coren, is a British author, TV host, and professional poker player who was born on August 18, 1972. She writes features for The Daily Telegraph every week and has been the host of the BBC quiz show Only Connect since 2008.

Victoria Coren Mitchell Born Victoria Elizabeth Coren

18 August 1972 (age 51)

London, England, UK Education St John’s College, Oxford (BA) Occupation(s) Journalist, television presenter, poker player, writer Known for Only Connect (2008–present) Spouse David Mitchell ​(m.2012)​ Children 1 Relatives Alan Coren (father)Giles Coren (brother)Michael Coren (second cousin)

Only Connect is a game show where you have to find links between facts that don’t seem to go together.

The show usually airs on BBC Two every Tuesday at 8 p.m., but it’s not airing right now. Victoria Coren Mitchell is the host of the show, and she’s usually the one who asks all the questions.

There is something about her that makes people who watch Only Connect ask questions instead. So, does Victoria Coren Mitchell have a baby?

Is Victoria Coren Pregnant with Her Second Child?

No, there is no evidence that Victoria Coren is pregnant right now.

Many people who watch Only Connect think that Victoria Coren Mitchell is “always pregnant.” On Twitter, someone wrote, “I miss the series of Only Connect when Victoria Coren Mitchell was 8 months pregnant for a year.” It’s clear that Victoria being pregnant on the show has become a joke over many seasons.

Moreover, there is no official information that has been provided by any of the partners over the social media. Simply we just need to wait for the time being unless they announce it among the fans. Till then it would be better to assign them their privacy or a right over their personal life.

Read More: Candace Owens Pregnant: Jaw-Dropping Pregnancy Announcement Breaks the Internet

A Glimpse at Her Dating Life!

David Baddiel, a comedian, set them up when they both went to the same movie opening in 2007.

Victoria shared: “He specifically said to me, ‘There’s David Mitchell over there, I think you should probably marry him, I’ll get the ball rolling by introducing you.'”

She told me: “I thought that was ridiculous but, a couple of hours later, I thought I would probably marry him.”

In his 2012 book, Back Story, David said, “I was pretty sure she was flirting, but I wasn’t going to believe my gut because it seemed too good to be true.”

Even though they hit it off right away, their first date didn’t happen until 2010. Victoria said it wasn’t the right time because her father had just died.

They got married two years later, and David says it happened very quickly. He would have proposed even sooner, though, if he hadn’t thought it was “crazy.”She’s too great and too right for me. “She’s smart, funny, hot, nervous, and sure of herself in ways that could have been meant for me,” he gushed.

In an interview with The Times in 2018, David also talked about how happy he was to have married Victoria, whom he calls “the best person that has ever been born.”

At the same time, Victoria is also shocked that she has David.

“I mean, he’s a very popular TV comedian; he could have married a beautiful 24-year-old skinny woman with a tiny nose and a string bikini, but he picked me!” It was me!” she told the Telegraph.

Read More: Exploring Katie Pavlich’s Pregnancy Status: A Look at What’s Next!

Does She Ever Experience the Joy of Motherhood?

David, 47, and Victoria, 49, have a daughter named Barbara Elizabeth June Mitchell. She was born in 2015, and the couple lives together in Kilburn, North West London.

“There’s always something on your mind which is a different priority, a home you have to keep safe and supplied, and to make sure that our daughter is happy and seeing us a lot,” he told us.

He did, however, tell Jonathan Ross that becoming a father had made him feel a lot of worry. “Unfortunately, there is nothing like having a tiny child whose safety you are responsible for to make you worry,” he stated.

“You don’t want the world to spin around the sun and blow up.” You really don’t want it now, even though you thought you didn’t want it before.That’s the real bad thing about being a parent, or maybe any kind of love: it makes you fear more… I don’t think love is a way to relieve stress, is it?

Conclusion

As there is no indication of Victoria Coren being pregnant we cannot just say either of the partners is willing to plan a baby right now. All we can do is wait for any further update given by them.