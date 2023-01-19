Victor Blackwell Was Hesitant About Being Gay

Victor Blackwell is a well-known American newscaster who presently shares the weekend edition of CNN This Morning with Amara Walker.

Blackwell led the 1999 graduating class of Milford Mill Academy as its president. His background in journalism may be traced back to Howard University in Washington, D.C., where he received a Bachelor of Arts in Broadcasting. He worked at WHUT-TV, Howard University’s student-run public television station, during his time there.

Is There Any Indication that Victor Blackwell Is Gay?

On December 21, 2013, during an interview with Jimmy Alexander and Pamela Brown, Victor revealed his sexual orientation as gay. A recent interview with Phil Alexander that had appeared in GQ Magazine was the topic of conversation between the three. Phil’s dislike of homosexuality was clear during their talk. Victor claimed he wasn’t taken aback by Phil’s comment because he hadn’t been expecting a positive reaction from Phil. Later, he admitted to being a gay black man.

Career

Blackwell has worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WHAG-TV in Hagerstown, Maryland since she graduated from college. The Jacksonville, Florida stations WTLV and WJXX employed him as a reporter and weekend anchor. Blackwell made history as the first African-American main anchor for WPBF in West Palm Beach, Florida. In 2012, Blackwell became a correspondent for CNN, reporting from the network’s Southeast office.

After Blackwell broke the story of Georgia youngster Kendrick Johnson’s strange death in 2013, the state’s secretary of state’s office and the US attorney for Georgia’s middle district opened investigations into the case. Blackwell joined Christi Paul as a co-host on New Day on Saturdays and Sundays in January 2014.

He started sharing the CNN Newsroom anchor desk with Alisyn Camerota for two hours each afternoon on April 19, 2021.

Recognition by Means of Prizes and Awards

Blackwell was honored with a Regional Emmy for Outstanding Feature Reporting in 2009. There were three years (2007, 2008, and 2011) in which he was nominated for a Regional Emmy. Blackwell’s coverage of the Stop Snitchin’ movement and its effects on violent crime in low-income neighborhoods earned him a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

In 2007, Blackwell’s reporting on the low percentage of black males who complete high school earned him the Unity Award from the Radio-Television-Digital News Association.

Who Is She? Your Wife or A Stranger?

Since Victor has never been married or in a committed relationship, he does not have any children of his own. However, he is the godfather to two children, both of whom he proudly displays on Instagram.

Victor and the mother (not his wife) of his godchildren on a trip to Kenya in 2013 (Instagram photo courtesy of Victor).

Similar to her, he frequently posts photos of a mysterious woman on his Instagram, including several in which the two appear to be cuddling. The unnamed woman who appears to be raising his two godchildren is not his wife, nor is she legally recognized as such. That leaves only one conclusion: they are not married.