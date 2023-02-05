Is Eddy On Blue Bloods Pregnant In Real Life? Vanessa Ray’s Pregnancy Reveal

American actress Vanessa Ray Liptak was born on June 24, 1981. She is best known for playing Charlotte Drake on Pretty Little Liars. She has also played Jenny on the legal drama series Suits, Teri Ciccone on the soap opera As the World Turns, Officer Eddie Janko-Reagan on the venerable family-police drama Blue Bloods, and Maggie “Rocker” Sheldon on the television show White Collar. While playing Rusty in the musical Footloose and singing “Let’s Hear It For the Boy,” Ray obtained her Actors’ Equity Association card. In Robert and Kristin Lopez’s Finding Nemo: The Musical at Disney World in Orlando, she portrayed Nemo. The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’s national tour included Ray as Olive Ostrovsky.

Vanessa Ray’s pregnancy reveal

Eddie is a made-up character from the Blue Bloods television series. She is a member of the New York City Police Department’s force. She is a committed, diligent police officer who is well-liked by her coworkers and renowned for her wits and quick judgement. However, some others think that she is indeed pregnant.

American actress Vanessa Ray is best known for playing Eddie Janko on “Blue Bloods.” She has also appeared in other TV shows and movies, such as “Pretty Little Liars” and “Suits.” People believe she is pregnant based on her rising weight. Nevertheless, she is not genuinely expecting.

On June 14, 2015, Vanessa Ray and Landon Beard were united in marriage. American actor and producer Landon Beard. He is best known for producing the television show “Gone.” The television shows Pretty Little Liars, Gravity, and Sacrifice are where Landon Beard’s work is most well known. He also plays the piano.

Vanessa Ray’s early life and career

Ray played CeCe Drake between 2012 and 2017, a “beyond-charismatic twenty-something blonde stylist in a boutique that has one heel in the present, one in the past”. When it was revealed that Ray would resume filming for PLL, he expressed his excitement about doing so, adding, “What a strange character I get to play.

Officer Edit “Eddie” Janko is a character Ray first appeared as in Season 4 of the CBS police procedural drama Blue Bloods in 2013. She has remained in this role throughout the show’s 12th season.

