Is Van Jones Gay? Debunking Rumors and Speculations!

Van Jones is a political analyst, author, and attorney from the United States. He is the co-founder of a number of non-profit organizations, a three-time New York Times best-selling author, a CNN host and commentator, and an Emmy Award winner.

In 2009, Jones was President Barack Obama’s Special Adviser on Green Jobs and a distinguished visiting fellow at Princeton University. He established or co-established a number of non-profit organizations, including the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, Color of Change, and the Dream Corps. The Dream Corps is an accelerator for social justice that runs three advocacy initiatives: Dream Corps Justice, Dream Corps Tech, and Green for Everyone.

Education and Early Years

Anthony Kapel “Van” Jones and his identical twin sister Angela were born on September 20, 1968, in Jackson, Tennessee, to high school teacher Loretta Jean and middle school principal Willie Anthony Jones. According to his sister, as a child he was “the traditional nerd; he simply lived a lot in his head.” Jones has stated that, as a child, he was “bookish and eccentric.”

Jones sometimes accompanied his grandfather to religious conferences, as he was a leader in the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. In “these sweltering, steamy black churches,” he would spend the entire day listening to the grownups.

Jones was born after the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., and Robert F. Kennedy, and when he learned about their heroic deeds, he became loyal to them. He tacked images of the Kennedy brothers to a bulletin board in his room in the specifically designated “Kennedy Section.”

In 1986, Jones graduated from his hometown’s public high school, Jackson Central-Merry High School. Bachelor of Science in communication and political science from the University of Tennessee at Martin (UT Martin). Jones interned during this time at The Jackson Sun (Tennessee), the Shreveport Times (Louisiana), and the Associated Press (Nashville bureau).

At the age of 17, while working at The Jackson Sun, he got the nickname “Van.” Jones was instrumental in establishing and directing a variety of independent campus-based newspapers at UT Martin. These included the Fourteenth Circle (University of Tennessee), the Periscope (Vanderbilt University), the New Alliance Project (Tennessee as a whole), and the Third Eye (Nashville’s black community). Jones acknowledged UT Martin with preparing him for a life of greater significance.

Is Van Jones Gay?

No, Van Jones is not gay and his sexual orientation is straight. Before their divorce in 2019, Van Jones, a CNN political journalist, and broadcaster were married to Jana Carter for more than a decade. Van Jones and Jana Carter exchanged vows in 2005. Prior to their divorce, the couple was married for 13 years. Their divorce was ultimately finalized in 2019, and they have since parted ways.

With the exception of her former relationship, little is known about Carter’s personal life, as she likes to avoid the spotlight.

Are There Any Children in Van Jones’s Family?

Jones and Carter are still co-parenting their children despite the fact that they are no longer a couple. They had two boys, Mattai and Cabral, prior to their separation. Carter requested shared legal and physical custody during the divorce proceedings. In February 2022, Jones and his companion Noemi Zamacona welcomed their third child.

“I decided to have another child after the COVID lockdown. I learned that my buddy Noemi also desired a child. Thus, we chose to become conscientious co-parents. I want more people would investigate and consider this idea “After his daughter was born, he told TMZ.

Jones and Zamacona are supposedly not a couple, despite having a child together. An insider informed TMZ that it is a pretty contemporary arrangement. They are not a couple, but a team who intends to raise a child together. It is unknown at this point whether Jones will have further children in the future.

What Is Van Jones’s Total Wealth?

Jones has been in the public eye for years as a popular CNN pundit on news and politics. Van Jones has an estimated $5 million net worth as of April 2023. (Source: Celebrity Net Worth). This estimate is based on his CNN income and other commercial endeavors.

The graduate of Yale Law School is also a New York Times best-selling book and Emmy Award winner.