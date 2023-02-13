NFL Champion Travis Kelce’s Relationship Status Update

Travis Michael Kelce, a tight end with the National Football League’s Kansas City Chiefs, was born on October 5, 1989. In the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected him, and he later played for them in Super Bowls LIV and LVII victories. At Cincinnati, he played collegiate football. One of the finest tight ends of all time, Eight times in the Pro Bowl. Kelce has also been chosen for the first team, the All-Pro. With seven seasons, he holds the NFL record for the most seasons, consecutively, with 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end.

Is Travis Kelce Married?

This holiday season, Travis Kelce is honouring his favourite supporter. The 31-year-old tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs recently disclosed that he wants to reward his on-again girlfriend Kayla Nicole for Christmas. In an interview with Chiney Ogwumike of the WNBA, Kelce stated, “So clearly we’ve got the fam” (via TMZ). “Kayla, my girlfriend.

Without a doubt, Kayla is on the list. Kayla and Kelce, who were first connected in 2017, initially broke up during the summer but have now reconciled. Below is what you should know about the model host who won the five-time Pro Bowler’s heart. With more than 448,000 followers and growing, Kayla frequently updates her followers on her everyday activities.

In addition to posting pictures from photo sessions and get-togethers with friends and family, Kayla also uploads training videos. The Strong Is Sexy campaign, which is “redefining sexy from the inside out,” was founded by Kayla as well. The website offers advice on working out and promotes body positivity.

Also Read: Is Jerrod Carmichael Married: He Revealed a Secret!

Travis Kelce’s early life and career

Kelce was born on October 5, 1989, in Westlake, Ohio, the son of Ed and Donna Kelce and the younger brother of fellow NFL player and Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce. He went to Cleveland Heights High School in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and was a basketball, basketball, and baseball three-sport player.

He was a three-year letter winner as a quarterback for the Tigers. Earning All-Lake Erie League honours after totalling 2,539 yards of total offence as a senior. Kelce, a two-star prospect according to Rivals.com, chose the University of Cincinnati over offers from Akron, Eastern Michigan, and Miami (OH). He joined his brother, Jason Kelce, the Bearcats’ starting left guard.

He participated in 11 games after redshirting in 2008, playing tight end and quarterback out of the Wildcat formation. In 2009, he had eight rushes for 47 yards, two touchdowns, and one reception for three yards. He did not play the following season due to a team rule violation, which was later revealed to be failing a drug test by testing positive for marijuana.

Also Read: Is Jay Leno Married: Is She Work in A Foundation!

All About Kayla, Travis Ex

The on-air reporter and the Kansas City Chiefs’ record-breaking tight end began dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following speculations regarding their most recent breakup, including that they split for financial reasons, the Ohio native cleared the air during an appearance with The Pivot Podcast.

Furthermore, he stated that he is not currently in a relationship and is okay with being single. “I’m currently in the free market. I’m out there enjoying life and concentrating on my job, “Kelce stated.