Is Tori Roloff Pregnant Again? Fans Speculate if She Is Expecting Again!

Tori Roloff has been a well-known reality television star for over a decade, as indicated by her net worth. According to multiple accounts, the Portland, Oregon native and her husband have a combined net worth of $700,000. Fans believe she is expecting her fourth kid. Continue reading to find out more about her pregnancy.

Is Tori Roloff Pregnant?

Tori is not pregnant, as the actress has not confirmed it. In the shot, she was expecting her third child, son Josiah. Fans have claimed that the LPBW actress is expecting a second kid, but she has not commented on the reports. Some appear to believe she has dropped hints on social media.

Baby Incoming?

The TV personality recently tested a makeup product on her Instagram Story, which admirers mistook for a pregnancy test. Tori is already the mother of Jackson, 5, Lilah, 3, and Josiah, 8 months. She shared a “Get Ready With Me” video on her Instagram account, greeting her followers at the beginning of the clip.

Tori announced, “You’re in my bathroom.” She continued, “I’m here because I’m going to do a get-ready-with-me.” Tori then proceeded to apply her makeup while conversing about her gym routine, her favorite makeup products, and other makeup tutorials.

In the remark section, followers advised the burgeoning influencer on various makeup application techniques and video tutorials. One person wrote: “Mix it down on your neck; it’s too white and doesn’t complement your face.” Others, however, were very confused by the remark.

At the time, one person said, “I literally thought you were about to pick up another pregnancy test,” while another person responded, “Same.” One person clarified, “No, she will not be having any more children; she already answered that question.”

Big Boy

Although Tori’s son is still young, he is unquestionably developing rapidly.

The mother of three recently revealed on her Instagram Stories that he has begun sitting up on his own, one of his more significant achievements. She wrote in the video’s description, “Learning new stuff!”

“Woah!” Tori exclaimed as Josiah sat up unsteadily and stared at her camera.

The endearing toddler sat next to his older sister, Lilah, who cheered him on while playing a toy xylophone. Josiah lost his equilibrium while teething on a purple toy hairbrush and landed on his elbows as Tori exclaimed, “Woah!” Tori laughed as the infant grinned at the camera, presumably pleased with his recent accomplishments.