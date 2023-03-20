Are TJ Ott And Marissa Bradley Still Together? A Look At Their Relationship Timeline

Tyler Mclaughlin and Marissa are two love birds from Wicked Tuna, and recently there are rumors all over social media platforms about TJ Ott and fellow cast mate Matissa’s relationship. The pair belong to two different teams but there is chemistry between the pair and fans are eager to find out about their relationship.

Wicked Tuna

Wicked Tuna is an American reality television show that aired on the National Geographic Channel from 2012 to 2017. The show follows Fishermen who catch tuna in Gloucester, Massachusett during the bluefin tuna fishing season.

Captain Jones is set to be back for the new season and Wicked Tuna’s first mate Jarrett Przybyszewski will go against some of the most dangerous tuna on the Outer Banks during the Outer Banks Tuna Tournament.

Fishing trips seem nice, fun, and calm until it’s in the middle of the most dangerous ocean. The National Geographic adventure show takes its viewers to the depths of reality, where accidents and misfortune are inevitable.

TJ Ott And Marissa’s Relationship Journey

TJ Ott is a commercial fisherman and a boat captain specializing in catching Tuna and his relationship with Marissa has been in the spotlight lately. The couple has been for some years now they have truly formed a bond between them.

Marissa is Tyler McLaughlin’s sister who has a lot of experience in fishing and it’s possible for her to navigate she is also capable of reading radar. A trained boat driver is well-equipped to handle a boat. Marissa is also a well-known figure in the fishing industry.

For a long time, there has been a true rivalry between Captain TJ Ott and Marissa and fans believe it to be a romantic relationship. Tj has also slipped an important fact that leaked out. TJ shared a picture of his new dog they could Tj and Marissa taking the dog home.

Are TJ And Marissa Still Together?

Yes, TJ Ott and Marissa Bradley are still together. the couple is still going strong and the couple also welcomed their first child together a baby girl named Riley Mae. The couple has been dating for over four years now are not showing any sign of slowing down.

Most of the bluefin tuna caught in the Wicked Tuna Outer Banks are caught in the waters off the coast of Florida. TJ has proven to be a fascinating cast member and his relationship with Marissa is one that fans adore.