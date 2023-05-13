Is Tia Mowry Pregnant? The Truth Behind her Pregnancy Buzz!

Tia Dashon Mowry is an actress from America. Her breakthrough portrayal as Tia Landry in the sitcom Sister, Sister, opposite her twin sister Tamera Mowry, brought her to prominence. The sisters subsequently starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Twitches and its sequel, Twitches Too, together.

Is Tia Mowry Pregnant?

No, Tia is not pregnant. Self-acceptance and body positivity is eloquently demonstrated by Tia Mowry’s declaration that she is not pregnant but joyful. Her journey to self-love serves as a reminder that we should all strive to accept and appreciate our bodies as they are. Mowry’s message is a beacon of optimism for anyone who has ever felt compelled to conform to societal norms, and we should all heed her words.

How Many Children Has Tia Mowry? They Are Known as Cree and Cairo

Tia and Cory jointly had two children. Cree, their son, was born in 2011. Cairo, their daughter, was born in 2018.

Tia discussed parenthood in an interview with E! News, saying, “You know what I’m doing? Typically, I would say, “With one child, I take each day as it comes.

She continued, “I’m taking two steps at a time with two children. I can only see as far as my two feet can carry me. I cannot allow myself to get so far ahead of myself, or I will become extremely overwhelmed. But you know what they say: it’s more difficult to go from one to two than from two to three.”

In a 2015 interview with Vibe, she emphasized the significance of a strong family nucleus.

She explained, “I’m a mother and wife first because my family is my top priority, and part of having a balanced existence is not feeling guilty about taking care of yourself. I will never forget a woman who is a writer, producer, and mother telling me that.”

She continued, “I admired her and asked, ‘How do you do it?’ She replied, ‘You must care for the goose in order for it to lay the egg.'” Now that the news of her divorce is public, fans have an abundance of concerns.

Many want to know if Tia Mowry’s husband, Cory Hardrict, cheated

Infidelity allegations have not yet cast a shadow over Tia and Cory’s divorce.

Tia wrote in a sincere and emotional Instagram post, “I have always been honest with my followers, and today is no exception. I wanted to let you know that Cory and I have decided to part ways. These decisions are never simple or devoid of sorrow.”

She continued, “As co-parents of our beautiful children, we will maintain our friendship.” I am thankful for all the good times we’ve shared and want to thank my friends, family, and admirers for their love and support as we begin this new chapter in our lives.

She cited “irreconcilable differences” in their divorce papers, according to In Touch Weekly. Cory has also not mentioned an extramarital affair as the cause of their divorce. At this time, it is reasonable to presume that a cheating allegation has nothing to do with their decision to part ways.