Is Taylor Riggs Pregnant? Taylor Riggs Expecting a Bundle of Joy!

Taylor Riggs is an accomplished person with a background in a variety of disciplines. She is a renowned financial journalist, correspondent, and news anchor on television. Riggs has proven her expertise in monitoring the financial markets and providing insightful analysis across multiple media platforms. She has made a significant impact on the industry, garnering respect and acknowledgment for her contributions due to her superior communication skills and extensive knowledge.

Is Taylor Riggs Pregnant?

Yes, Taylor is pregnant. Taylor Riggs has announced live on air that she is expecting her first child. Fans were astonished when the host of The Big Money Show, a television program, announced her pregnancy on Friday’s episode. Taylor said to the camera, “Well, I just want to say that you guys have been so supportive of me as a new employee and a new bride.

And I’ll need all the affection and support I can get because I’m expecting a baby in September.

She exclaimed, “My husband and I are expecting a child.” Moreover, it is said that it requires a village to raise a family. And you are the community.

“And I couldn’t be happier that you and Fox are my village, there to support and adore us. I simply wished to express gratitude. And I can’t thank you enough for being so kind to me.”

Twitter users were eager to congratulate the celebrity on her news.

“So happy for you, Taylor, and your husband, best wishes,” wrote one person. Someone else tweeted, “Congratulations, you’re going to be a wonderful mother.”

A third party offered the expecting mother some advice: “Wow, congratulations!! The two best parenting books I’ve ever read are Healthy Sleep Habits, Happy Child, and The Happiest Baby on the Block.

The Big Money Show took to social media to express their support for Taylor, writing, “TAYLOR’S SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT! Congratulations from your family on #BigMoneyShow, @RiggsReport!” This will be Taylor and her spouse Bryan Kolterman’s first child.

After spending nine years at Bloomberg News, Taylor joined Fox at the beginning of this year. She previously co-anchored daily programs such as Bloomberg Triple Take and Bloomberg Markets: The Close on Bloomberg Television.

Who Is Bryan Kolterman, the Husband of Taylor Riggs?

She is married to Bryan Kolterman in wedded bliss. He is an exceptionally qualified Senior Manager of Enterprise Customer Success at MongoDB. According to his LinkedIn profile, Bryan graduated from the University of Florida with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2010 and has extensive experience working for numerous companies.

Bryan worked for Randstad as a Staffing Consultant, Manufacturing, and Logistics for over two years after concluding his university education.

Almost three years later, he worked as a Client Partnership and Contracts Manager for Progressus Therapy.

Bryan’s expertise and diligence were recognized, and he was offered a position in Core Terminal Sales and Financial Product Sales and Analytics at Bloomberg LP, where he worked for over five years.

Bryan was a Customer Success professional at DataCamp for over a year, utilizing his abilities to foster strong client relationships and drive business expansion.

Today, he continues to excel in his position at MongoDB, where he manages and leads the success of the company’s enterprise customers in the Greater New York City area.