Is Tara Lipinski Married? Why Did She Vow Her Wedding Renewal After 5 Years?

Tara Lipinski won a gold medal in women’s figure skating in 1998, when the Winter Olympics were held in Nagano, Japan. Lipinski was only 15 years old at the time, making her the youngest person to win gold in her sport at the Olympics. She was also the first woman to do her signature jump, which was a triple loop followed by another triple loop. Lipinski stopped skating in 2002, and now he works for NBC as a commentator. Now that the Olympics are going on, many of her fans want to know who she is married to.

Is Tara Lipinski Married?

Lipinski and Kapostasy got married at Middleton Place in Charleston, South Carolina, on June 24, 2017. The bride wore a Reem Acra dress with a 20-foot train that was made by Laura Basci. The woman from Philadelphia wore her dress with pumps by Charlotte Olympia. Johnny Weir, an Olympic ice skater and broadcasting partner, was at the wedding party and gave a toast to the bride and groom at the reception.

The day after they said “I do,” Lipinski went on Instagram to talk about how happy she was to be married. She wrote next to a picture of her wedding, “Yesterday was by far the best day of my life.” “At one point in the ceremony, I thought to myself, I can’t be any happier than I am right now. I will always remember what he promised.

After they got married, Lipinski and Kapostasy went on a trip to the Maldives for their honeymoon

Why Olympian Tara Lipinski Has Vow Renewal Fever 5 Years

The Olympic figure skater recently celebrated her fifth anniversary with her husband, Todd Kapostasy. She talked about why she’s so excited to help other couples live happily ever after.

“I’m a hopeless romantic,” she told E! News in an exclusive interview about her job as a Wedding Talk host. “It was fun to plan my own wedding. I love love and I love the process.”

She went on, “This show is so special, and it’s a nice change to host it and just sit back with a box of tissues.”

The Olympic gold medalist said that the show is about people’s love stories and wedding journeys, so “all the emotions are there.”

“The ideas behind why these couples get married and how they do it are unique,” said Tara. “There are so many ways to get married that it’s refreshing to see all the different ways people do it.”

According to the 40-year-old, “It makes sense. When you get to know the couples and their stories, you care about them.”One big problem with watching people’s wedding videos is that Tara joked, “I’m so mad that this show didn’t exist when I was planning my wedding.”

Even though the athlete got married to the director of The Pine Tar Incident in June 2017, she said that she’s already thinking of new ways to celebrate with Todd. She said, “I told my husband that we need to renew our vows.” “He says, “We’ve been together for five years, should we wait for ten?” It’s going to take a long time.”

Since another wedding for herself isn’t on the table yet, Tara said she “took notes” on how to plan an amazing event.

“I get to do the show with Jove Meyer and José Rolón, and I pick their brains about everything—what to do and what not to do,” Tara says.

“That’s why I like this shoe so much.

It’s not just about weddings; it’s about love and how it can be applied to anything. You can learn a lot if you like design, decor, clothes, or throwing parties. On October 13, Wedding Talk will made its debut on Crackle and Chicken Soup for the Soul.

Her Husband Still ‘gets Emotional’ Rewatching Her Skate for Gold in Nagano

Lipinski was a guest on Access Daily right before the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. She talked to hosts Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover about the documentary series “Meddling,” which she and her husband co-produced. The program talks about the skating scandal at the 2002 Olympics when Anton Sikharulidze and Elena Berezhnaya won the gold instead of Jamie Salé and David Pelletier.

Lipinski also said that she still skates now, saying, “I skate enough to stay current.” I’m not on the ice every day, for sure… I usually don’t go more than a month or two without it to make sure I still have it. She said that Kapostasy “gets emotional” when she watches herself win the gold medal at the 1998 Winter Olympics, which makes her feel cold. “I’m lucky to have him,” she said.