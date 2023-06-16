Is Tanner Buchanan Gay? Addressing Rumors and Speculations!

Tanner Buchanan, a rising star renowned for his extraordinary performances, has captivated admirers worldwide. With his portrayal of the troubled teen Robby Keene in the successful television series “Cobra Kai,” fans have begun to wonder about the actor’s personal life. This article explores the query on everyone’s mind: Is Tanner Buchanan a homosexual?

Is Tanner Buchanan Gay?

No, Tanner Buchanan is not gay. However, the actor has stated that he would welcome the opportunity to represent the LGBTQ+ community by portraying a gay character. However, the fact that he is in a long-term relationship with his high school sweetheart, Lizzie Broadway, suggests that he is in fact heterosexual.

Tanner Buchanan’s Romantic Relationships

Since 2019, Tanner has dated his childhood closest friend and actress Lizze Broadway. Because they were both raised in Ohio, they have been closest friends since they were children. They were once separated but later reconciled.

Lizzie is a well-known actress, model, and social media influencer in the United States. Abbey, the character she portrayed in the 2015 television movie 16 and Missing, catapulted her to fame. Lizzie and Tanner co-manage a YouTube channel with the same name. The unverified channel was established on July 24, 2019, and has more than 29,000 subscribers despite having only one video.

Career

Tanner’s acting career began in 2010 when, as a teenager, he won the role of Kid #2 on the television series Modern Family. He was cast as Jimmy in the film Untitled Jeff and Jackie Filgo Project the following year.

He was given the opportunity to feature in The Real St. Nick in 2012. He played Cynical Kid in the movie. In 2016, he landed the character of Leo Kirkman in the television series Designated Survivor, which helped his acting career flourish. His major break came in 2018 when he was cast as Robby Keene in the television series Cobra Kai.

The renowned actor has also appeared in The Hyperions and He’s All That, among other television series and films. He has 29 acting credits to his name at present. According to his IMDb page, the films and television programs he has appeared in are listed below.

Quick Facts on Tanner Buchanan