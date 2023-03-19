Is Tammy Slaton Pregnant? The Woman Behind the Viral Videos!

Tammy Slaton is a well-known American television personality, social media influencer, YouTuber, content creator, vlogger, and entrepreneur from Dixon, Kentucky. Tammy is well-known around the nation for her figure. According to the sources, she has suffered from an overweight health condition since her youth.

Is Tammy Slaton Pregnant?

Tammy is not expecting it. Tammy is currently not pregnant, though the reality star has not confirmed the rumors on her TLC program or on social media.

Related: Is Keshia Knight Pregnant? Fans Speculate After Recent Photos!

Why Does Tammy Slaton’s Family Believe She’s Pregnant?

In a preview for the March 21 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, Tammy’s family questioned whether she and Caleb were hurrying to be married since she is pregnant.

Tammy’s announcement of her engagement to Caleb after only a month of knowing him prompted Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman to express their concern, which is likely not a surprise to viewers who saw Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman express their doubts.

During a FaceTime call on Tuesday, March 14, Amanda stated that the new pair was “moving really quickly.” Afterward, Tammy disclosed that their wedding is only two weeks away.

“Two weeks away. Are you kidding me? Why should we hurry?” Amanda disclosed in her confessional. Before my sister assumes your last name, I would like to know your first, middle, and last names.

Amy then stated that she initially believed the engagement announcement to be a hoax because “she wants to marry a complete stranger.”

“But, she has always loved fiercely and quickly,” the TV star continued in her own confession. “There was one man she claimed she loved an hour after meeting him. I used to behave similarly. But I matured.”

Tammy Slaton Boyfriend

According to media reports, Tammy had a long-term relationship with her ex-boyfriend Jerry Sykes. The couple began dating in 2016, according to published sources. According to the reports, Jerry always encouraged and supported Tammy in her efforts to lose weight. She has also uploaded numerous photographs of Jerry on her social media accounts.

According to sources, Tammy and Jerry split up in February 2021. After that, she focused on losing weight. In November 2021, Tammy stated that she had begun seeing Phillip Redmond, her new beau. Also, she stated in the interview: –

“Phillip and I are together. That’s my man. I’m his woman. I can see a long life with Phillip. Even though we just met, it feels like I’ve known him forever.”

According to the sources, Philip is also a supportive individual. Also, he encourages Tammy to lose weight. According to the reports, Phillip stated: –