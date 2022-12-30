There Will Be a Second Child for Summer Walker!

American singer and songwriter Summer Walker was born on April 11, 1996. Her career began that year. This “Girl Needs Love” performer is a skilled musician, and her accolades bear this out. Walker is a charming musician best known for his songs on grief and betrayal.

Summer Walker Has Confirmed that She Is Expecting Her Second Child. Extremely Thrilled

That’s right, Summer Walker is having another baby! Following online rumors that the “No Love” singer might be expecting her second child, she went on Instagram Live on Saturday to make the announcement official.

“I keep getting asked if I’m expecting a baby.

I am, and I couldn’t be more thrilled about it “On Saturday, she shared the news with her adoring public. “Super pumped up about it. And this is going to be extremely different from the way things have been, so I’m very enthusiastic about that. It’s tranquil, joyful, full of support and affection.”

Walker, who has a one-year-old daughter named Bubbles with producer London on Da Track, made the decision to go public with the news after feeling as though she had been denied a similar opportunity in the past.

Because “they didn’t allow me to tell that myself,” Walker said, “the only reason I’m even saying anything.”

“People were snapping pictures of me in the store — I know it kind of comes with the job…[but] people snapped pictures of me and submitted it to The Shade Room before I could even announce my pregnancy,” she continued. “That made me very, very, very, very unhappy because I found it to be really insulting.”

Walker, who had an on-again, off-again romance with London before the birth of their daughter Bubbles in March, has broken up with the producer. She recently got linked to LVRD Pharaoh after she posted an Instagram photo of them with matching face tattoos with the phrase “Best Friend.”

Is Anyone Aware of Who Summer Walker Is Currently Dating?

There were rumors that Summer had moved on from her breakup with London On Da Track in 2020. But she concealed his true identity for a long time.

In the following November of 2021, she revealed some additional information about this mysterious man. In an Instagram photo, she flaunted a few ink additions. She tattooed a portrait of Larry near her left eye. Later investigation revealed that LVRD Pharaoh’s stage name was actually Larry. Since then, the two have looked very much in love in photographs.

They think Larry is the father of Summer’s second child. I hope you both have a wonderful life together!