Is Stromae Gay? The Truth About His Sexual Identity!

In the entertainment industry, artists frequently find themselves under public scrutiny. Stromae, a Belgian singer-songwriter and music producer, is one such artist who has captivated the attention of many. Despite his undeniable aptitude and international success, his sexual orientation has been the subject of persistent rumors and speculation.

Is Stromae Gay?

A Belgian rapper is happily wedded to Coralie Barbier in a private ceremony officiated by the well-known Catholic priest Guy Gilbert.

Therefore, it is evident that he is not gay. Since entering the entertainment industry, the artist has frequently been rumored to be homosexual. Additionally, numerous allegations have circulated concerning his sexual orientation.

However, he is heterosexual in reality. In addition to his professional career, he frequently receives media attention for his fashion sensibility. And the singer enjoys experimenting with different clothing and cosmetics.

Meet Stromae Wife Coralie Barbier and Kids

As was previously stated, Stromae is married; his wife’s name is Coralie Barbier. They have been married for more than seven years.

The sources indicate that he married Coralie in a covert ceremony. Stromae, a renowned musician, is also a family man and the delighted father of a son.

The producer informed his followers online that the newborn weighed 4.1 kilograms. In a similar fashion, Stromae and Coralie became parents on September 22, 2018. According to the sources, their son’s name remains a popular topic of inquiry.

Stromae openly discusses his family during public appearances, but he rarely posts images of his wife and son on Instagram.

Early Years and Education

Paul Van Haver was born on March 12, 1985, in Brussels. Pierre Rutare, a Rwandan Tutsi, and Miranda van Haver, a Flemish, reared him in the Laken district of the city. He stated in an interview that his father’s branch of the family is Somalian.

His mother raised him and his siblings after his architect father was murdered while visiting the family in Rwanda in 1994. He attended the Jesuit school Sacré-Coeur de Jette and the Collège Saint-Paul in Godinne after failing 16th-grade public school.

He and a few of his classmates formed a modest rap group while still in school. Early on, he was heavily influenced by Belgian singer-songwriter Jacques Brel, Son Cubano, and Congolese rumba.