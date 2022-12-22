Is Stevie Wonder Married: Who Is Her Wife?

Stevland Hardaway Morris, better known by his stage name, Stevie Wonder, is an American singer-songwriter who has been influential in many musical fields.

I’ve Been Wondering: Who Is Stevie Wonder Dating?

Tomeekah Robyn Bracy is the current wife of Stevie Wonder. The couple has been dating for 9 years, 11 months, and 21 days as of this writing (they met in 2013).

On May 13, 1950, in Saginaw, Michigan, the world was introduced to the American R&B singer. Motown prodigy and multi-instrumentalist who, with twenty-two Grammys, set a new record for a solo artist and had more than thirty singles reach the top ten.

The Spouse of Stevie Wonder

Tomeekah Robyn Bracy, Stevie Wonder’s wife, was born on N/A. Her current age and star sign are both N/A. Famous for her role as Spouse, Tomeekah Robyn Bracy has achieved fame in her own right. They have the same birth year: she was born in.

Net Worth: $200 Million Date of Birth: May 13, 1950 (72 years old) Place of Birth: Saginaw Gender: Male Height: 6 ft (1.84 m) Profession: Record producer, Drummer, Organist, Keyboard Player, Pianist, Composer, Singer-songwriter, Multi-instrumentalist, Musician, Actor

Private Matters

The three-times-married Wonder has fathered nine kids with five different mothers. He wed the Motown legend Syreeta Wright in 1970. They split up amicably in 1972. From 2001 until 2012, he was married to fashion designer Kai Millard. Tomeeka Bracy became his bride in 2017.

Her father, Wonder, has a daughter named Aisha Morris, who was born in 1975. Yolanda Simmons, her mother, applied for a position as a secretary at Wonder’s publishing house, where they eventually met. Isn’t She Lovely?, a smash hit by Stevie Wonder, was written about her. She has her father’s musical talent as a singer, having accompanied him on tour and in the studio. A son, Keita, was born to Wonder and Simmons in 1977.

Mumtaz Morris Wonder, Wonder’s kid with ex-girlfriend Melody McCully, was born in 1983. Both his daughter Sophia and son Kwame are in a relationship with a lady whose identity he has never revealed. Kialand and Mandla, his kids, are from his first marriage to Kai Millard and his second to his current wife.

Nia, Wonder’s eighth child and second daughter with Tomeeka Robyn Bracy, was born in December 2014. Wonder and Bracy’s first kid has yet to be named.

Investing in Property

Wonder paid $2.407 million in 2009 for a Mediterranean-style mansion in Los Angeles’s Los Feliz district. The mansion spans 4,511 square feet. After living there for four years, he decided to sell it for $8.199 million.

Stevie spent $14,000,000 on a 20,000-square-foot property in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles in December 2021. An official of the Saudi royal family was the vendor.