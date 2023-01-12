Steven Seagle Dead at 63: Is He Dead or Its Another Celebrity Fake Death Report?

American actor, martial artist, and screenwriter Steven Seagal is well-known. He holds an aikido black belt rank of 7th dan. Steven began his adult life in Japan as a martial arts instructor, opening the first foreign-run aikido dojo there. Songs from the Crystal Cave and Mojo Priest, Steven’s two studio albums, were released by him as he is also a guitarist. Find out if Steven Seagal is still alive here. Look at Steven Seagal’s biography first.

Steven Seagal Biography

Steven Seagal Biography Name Steven Seagal Age 70 Years Date of Birth April 10, 1952 Wife Miyako Fujitani (m. 1975; div. 1986)​ Adrienne La Russa (m. 1984; ann. 1984)​ Kelly LeBrock (m. 1987; div. 1996) Erdenetuya Batsukh (m. 2009) Children 7 Net Worth $16 Million Occupation Actor, writer, producer, martial artist, musician Birthplace Lansing, Michigan, U.S.

Is Steven Seagal Still Alive? Steven Seagal has been in a number of movies, thus his disappearance from the big screen in recent years has prompted the query. To find out if Steven Seagal is still alive, read this article.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Death: Is Selena Still Alive?

Is Steven Seagal Still Alive?

Early this week, the sudden spread of the star Steven Seagal’s death worried admirers all over the world. The January 2023 rumor, however, has already been revealed to be a total fabrication and is merely the most recent in a long line of false celebrity death reports. It’s a relief that the actor best renowned for his work in Under Siege is still with us.

Tuesday saw an increase in the number of “likes” on the “R.I.P. Steven Seagal” Facebook page, which fueled rumors of the actor’s purported passing. On the “About” page, a credible account of the American actor’s passing was provided:

“At about 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday (January 10, 2023), our beloved actor Steven Seagal passed away. Steven Seagal was born on April 10, 1952, in Lansing. He will be missed but not forgotten. Please show your sympathy and condolences by commenting on and liking this page.”

Death Hoax Declared False and Scam

Steven Seagal‘s representatives officially declared him to be alive on Wednesday, January 11. “He now joins the long list of famous people who have fallen for this scam. Stop trusting anything you read on the internet; he is still alive and healthy, they said.

Some fans have expressed their outrage at the false article, claiming it was careless, upsetting, and damaging to the actor’s devoted supporters. Others claim that this demonstrates his incredibly widespread appeal.

Also Read: Is Morgan Freeman Still Alive: Check It Out!

Steven Seagal’s Relationship History

Steven Seagal and Miyako Fujitani

Steven’s first wife was Miyako Fujitani, a Japanese aikido teacher. He met her in 1974 in California. They got married and divorced in 1984, following Steven’s return to the US. They had 2 children, Ayako Fujitani, a famous writer and actress, and a son, Kentaro Seagal, a well-known model and actor