Do We Know if Stephen Stills Is Still Alive?

American musician, singer, and composer Stephen Arthur Stills is best known for his work with the band’s Buffalo Springfield and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. Stills has sold more than 35 million albums as a solo artist and as a member of two highly successful ensembles.

The Beginnings

Stills is the son of William Arthur Stills (1915-1986) and Talitha Quintilla Collard, and he was born in Dallas (1919–1996). He was born into a military family and spent his childhood moving around, which sparked an early love of music, particularly the blues and folk.

He spent his formative years in places as diverse as Gainesville and Tampa in Florida, Covington, Louisiana, Costa Rica, the Panama Canal Zone, and El Salvador, all of which affected his appreciation for Latin music. Stills graduated from Lincoln High School in Costa Rica after first attending Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg, Florida, and Saint Leo College Preparatory School in Saint Leo, Florida.

Stephen Stills’s Death Hoax Dismissed Since Singer Is “Alive and Well”

Representatives for the artist said on Thursday (January 19) that Stephen Stills is not deceased. The vast list of famous people fooled by this scam now includes him. Stop believing everything you read on the Internet, they said; he’s still here.

Some of the singer’s devotees are outraged by the fabricated news story, calling it careless, upsetting, and insulting. Some have seen this as evidence of his worldwide celebrity.

Launching a Profession

For the first several years of his career, Stills was a member of several bands, including the Continentals. He also performed solo at Gerde’s Folk City, a coffeehouse in New York City’s Greenwich Village. Next, Stills joined the house band at New York City’s Cafe au Go Go, with whom he went on tour and made an album in 1964. After that, he and four other Au Go Go Singers members established the band the Company.

Daily Life

From 1968 to 1969, Stills dated musician Judy Collins, for whom he later composed the song “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.” He dated Nancy Priddy, the actress, and musician who inspired the Buffalo Springfield song “Pretty Girl Why.” Graham Nash and Stephen Still both dated Rita Coolidge briefly in 1970, and this is widely believed to have been a contributing factor to the band’s initial split that year.

Stills met his first wife, French singer and composer Véronique Sanson, while on tour with Manassas in France. On March 14, 1973, the couple tied the knot. Christopher, their first child, was born to them in 1974. The couple split up in 1979. Stills said to Rolling Stone in 1976, “My hearing loss has become a major issue.

I’m pretty sure I’ll go deaf if I keep playing and touring at this volume.” He wed American fashion model Pamela Ann Jordan in 1988, and they eventually had a daughter named Eleanor. When he wed Kristen Hathaway on May 27, 1996, she became his third wife.

Justin Stills, Stills’s son, was born to Harriet Tunis in 1972. During a snowboarding accident on Mt. Charleston outside of Las Vegas in 1997, Justin suffered a life-threatening injury. His recovery and treatment were the subjects of an episode of the Discovery Health docuseries Trauma: Life in the ER. Henry, the second son, has Asperger syndrome and is the subject of the documentary Autism: The Musical, which was released in 2007.

Eleanor, Stills’s daughter, is a photographer and a proud alumna of Pasadena’s Art Center College of Design. Eleanor has been the primary photographer for Crosby, Stills, and Nash since she graduated. Alex Stills, Stills’s other daughter, is a member of the Boston-based rock band Stilljill and a student at Emerson College.

Both his son Chris and daughter Jennifer have made it big in the music industry. Oliver Ragland Young was born in 2004, and he was named after Neil Young (whose mother’s maiden name was Ragland).

For quite some time, Stills has been active in left-leaning political and social movements. He was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention from Florida and served on the credentials committee that year (2000).

Stills was a commencement speaker and recipient of an Honorary Doctorate in Music from the University of Florida in Gainesville in December of 2018.

During the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Stills performed alongside Billy Porter.