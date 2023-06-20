Is Steffy Pregnant Again? Unveiling the Truth of Her Pregnancy!

The world of daytime drama is buzzing with rumors about one of the most adored characters on “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Steffy Forrester, portrayed by the talented Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, has captivated admirers worldwide. Recent rumors indicate that Steffy may be expecting a child. Let’s delve deeper into the rumors and determine if Steffy Forrester is pregnant once more.

Is Steffy Again Pregnant?

Steffy is not pregnant. However, Jacqueline Wood will have four children. The actress announced on Monday’s episode of The Talk that she and her spouse Elan Ruspoli are expecting their fourth child together.

Wood made the announcement while appearing on a CBS program to discuss the impending 9,000th episode of the soap opera.

The soon-to-be mother of four, who turned 36 on Monday, was recapping her recent birthday journey to Las Vegas with Ruspoli when she revealed she “couldn’t party hard because I’m pregnant again.”

“I feel like every time I’m here, I’m always announcing that I’m pregnant!” she joked as the audience and co-hosts applauded.

“All I wanted for my birthday was just to eat and sleep,” she continued. “I have a pleasant time when I’m not pregnant. “No one knows what it’s like to have a good time until they’ve gone out with a mother who was once lit.”

Wood and Ruspoli currently have three sons: Rise, 4, Lenix, 2, and 11-month-old Brando.

Less than a year after the birth of their third child Brando in May 2021, the news arrives. At the time, the actress proclaimed Brando’s birth on Instagram by posting a photo of her three sons.

She captioned her post, “And then there were three meets.BRANDO ELION RUSPOLI.”

In November 2021, the actress revealed her third pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE magazine.

“I am delighted to announce that I am expectant with my third child, who is due in the spring. Elan and I have always wanted a large family, as we are both only children, and we are ecstatic that our desires are coming true,” the CBS star said at the time.

Relationship Dynamics

Steffy Forrester’s husband in “The Bold and the Beautiful” is John Finnegan, also known as Finn. Their relationship has been a source of intrigue and excitement for fans of the show. Finn, portrayed by talented actor Tanner Novlan, has captured Steffy’s heart and become a pillar of support in her life. Together, they navigate the complexities of love, parenthood, and the challenges that come their way, creating a dynamic and compelling storyline for viewers to follow.