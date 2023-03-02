Is Stassi Schroeder Pregnant? Does Pregnancy Explain Her Recent Absence?

American television personality, podcast host, fashion blogger, model, and author Nastassia Bianca Schroeder Clark. Her appearance on Vanderpump Rules on Bravo is what made her most famous.

Is Stassi Schroeder Expecting a Child?

Indeed, Stassi Schroeder will give birth to two children! The 34-year-old former cast member of Vanderpump Rules and her husband Beau Clark revealed on Wednesday that they are expecting their second child together.

“Secrets make me anxious. Baby #2, I already adore you so much, “Schroeder wrote next to a picture of her lounging on the couch with her daughter Little Charlie Rose, 2, in her arms and one arm draped over her growing belly.

By uploading a photo dump from their time in New York City earlier this week, Schroeder may have given away the pregnancy news.

She wrote, “Mum & dad in NYC,” while posing in various postures that concealed her tummy. In the image Clark posted, Hartford is seated on the couch in front of Schroeder as he leans out from behind the furniture and extends a strip of ultrasound images in their direction.

Indeed, we were absolutely hiding the bump, he said in the caption of the collection of images, which also included a photo of the two out and about in New York City recently, with Clark holding Schroeder’s bump.

On their family podcast account, The Good The Bad The Baby, the couple also posted an Instagram Clip announcing the news. “We had to come here first because we needed to inform y’all first,” Schroeder says in the video, as Clark sits directly next to her.

We’re having,” Clark says. Another baby, she exclaims. “I’m expecting!”

“You guys have stood by us the entire time. On Patreon, we can’t wait to tell you everything about baby #2! “they wrote in the post’s caption.

After Her Marriage

Following two years of dating, Schroeder and casting director Beau Clark got engaged in July 2019. In October 2019, Media shared only their engagement pictures. In September 2020, the pair had a little ceremony to celebrate their union. Hartford Charlie Rose, their daughter, was born on January 7, 2021.

Her psoriasis has been discussed in public.

Astrology and Tarot cards are two pseudoscientific practices that Schroeder finds fascinating. Despite Schroeder being three years younger than Ariana Madix, she shares the same birthday (June 24) as the Vanderpump Rules co-star.

The Whole Dating History

Patrick Meagher and Stassi Schroeder in March 2014

Schroeder, 31, and Patrick Meagher had been in an on-again, off-again romance for four years before their ill-timed breakup in August 2017 when he abandoned her on the day of their anniversary.

She had previously arranged a trip for the two of them to Mexico, but she made the decision to keep her plans from falling through.

Presently, will you join me on my planned trip to Mexico, shut the curtains, and give me oatmeal? Thanks, @rachaelnobrien. At the time, she tweeted. “I might die if I see any s-t.”

Question Asked in July 2019

The official proposal by Beau was announced in July 2019. In a rare circumstance, the pair got engaged at a graveyard, and Schroeder promptly announced the happy event on social media.

“OMG. She said in the caption of the picture announcing her engagement at the time, “I feel like Meghan Markle.

Future Plans for Them

Later this year, Shroeder will marry Clark in Italy after being dismissed from “Vanderpump Rules” on Tuesday for allegedly calling the police on black cast member Faith Stowers.

Notwithstanding worries about COVID-19, the celebration is set to take place in Rome in October.

Schroeder recently stated that she and her fiancé were “ready to have a baby,” so the couple also has family plans for the future.

Nonetheless, they currently share two dogs, which they considered while crafting their prenup.