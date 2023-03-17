Is Spice Really Pregnant? Celebrating the Miracle of Life!

Grace Latoya Hamilton, professionally known as Spice, is a dancehall recording artist, singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur from Jamaica. Spice is frequently referred to as the “Queen of Dancehall” and is regarded as one of the most renowned dancehall performers in the world.

Is Spice Really Pregnant?

Spice is alive and well, and she has some extremely happy news: she’s pregnant, which is a stark contrast to the claims that she had vanished after a botched plastic surgery.

Tuesday, the Queen of Dancehall announced her pregnancy by uploading a selfie of herself in an all-blue outfit with a visibly pregnant belly. In the photo’s description, she wrote: “I have been so blessed by God. 💙💙💙”

Uncertain if all the blue also reveals the gender.

The pregnancy announcement arrives just after speculations began to circulate regarding her social media absence late last year. The rumor mill worked overtime and produced speculations that Spice had vanished or was in a coma due to botched plastic surgery.

She ultimately clarified the situation, informing her followers that she was neither in a coma nor deceased, but had had a ruptured hernia and was brought to the hospital for emergency surgery.

She stated at the time that she needed time to recover. Obviously, she too took some time to become pregnant, and she’s beaming about it. While it is unclear how far along she is, it is evident from the photo that she is far beyond the first trimester.

Congratulations on your dancehall heir, Spice!

Personal Sphere

Since 2006, Spice had been seeing Nicholas Lall, to whom she became engaged in 2009. In 2016, the pair broke off their engagement and ended their romance. They have two children, a 2007-born son, and a 2011-born daughter.

Spice began dating American filmmaker Justin Budd in 2020 after meeting him in Atlanta. In 2022, the pair discontinued their relationship.

Career Beginnings

Spice made her début in 2000 when she was invited to play at the annual dancehall festival Sting. It was her first significant performance on stage, and the audience gave her several encores. Despite not having a hit record during this early phase of her career, Spice gained a reputation for her performing ability.

While on tour in the United Kingdom, Spice was noticed by Baby Cham, who later introduced her to renowned record producer Dave Kelly. She subsequently released her first single for Kelly’s Madhouse Records label, titled “Complain,” followed by “Right There” with Toi and “Hype” on the Bad Gal riddim.

She was featured on Jimmy Cliff’s “I Want I Do I Get” from his album Black Magic (2004) and on Beenie Man’s “Hot” from his album Concept of Life (2006). Spice used the renowned Eighty Five riddim to create her first hit tune, “Fight Over Man,” which became popular in the dancehall scene. In 2007, she took a break from performing owing to the birth of her baby, but she quickly resumed her career.