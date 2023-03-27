Is Sophia Bush Pregnant? Fans Speculate After Recent Photos!

American actress and activist Sophia Anna Bush Hughes. She portrayed Brooke Davis on The WB/CW drama series One Tree Hill and Erin Lindsay on the NBC police procedural drama series Chicago P.D. She starred as Dr. Samantha “Sam” Griffith in the medical drama Good Sam, for which she also served as producer.

Is Sophia Bush Pregnant?

Recently, the actress was caught on a romantic dinner date near her house with an obvious stomach protrusion, sparking rumors that she is maybe pregnant. It is important to note, however, that neither the actress nor her representatives have made an official statement or confirmation of her departure.

Other sources suggest that during the dinner, Sophia made water toasts instead of wine, a move that fueled conjecture. Her publicist, however, declined to comment on the topic, noting that they do not discuss their clients’ private lives.

After reports of an engagement, this current rumor of her pregnancy has sparked a flurry of stories on social media and message boards. Yet, unless the actress or her managers make an official declaration, it remains guesswork.

Who Is Sophia Bush’s Partner?

Grant Hughes, the husband of Sophia Bush, has always documented his travels on social media, including those with his family.

He holds master’s degrees in education, business, and environmental psychology, according to LinkedIn. According to his Instagram bio, Hughes is the leader of the Venice Beach, California Book Club.

Hughes co-founded FocusMotion Health and also serves as its chief strategy officer.

In 2018, he competed in the Los Angeles Marathon. In 2017, he competed in various races. Grant Hughes partnered with the Wayfarer Foundation in 2019 to provide free clothing, foot washing, medical treatments, and more to Skid Row residents in Los Angeles as part of their annual Carnival of Love.

Hughes has also sponsored medical personnel who were actively saving lives during the Covid-19 outbreak, as well as workers who assisted during the crisis.

Relationship History of Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes

In May 2020, Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes were observed in Malibu for the first time. The actress from One Tree Hill has never said anything about her personal life and has always maintained her privacy.

Unknown is how they met, but she announced on Instagram in August 2021 that they are engaged and that Hughes proposed to her in Italy. From then on, he was a recognizable figure.

Prior to their divorce in 2005, Sophia Bush was married to Chad Michael Murray from 2004 to 2005. 2006 saw the finalization of the couple’s divorce.

She dated Jon Foster between 2006 and 2007 and James Lafferty between 2008 and 2009. In 2010, Sophia began a relationship with Austin Nichols, which lasted until 2012. Bush and Dan Fredinburg began dating in 2013. 2015 marked the passing of Fredinburg.

Before she met Grant Hughes, Bush was involved with Jesse Lee Soffer from 2014 until 2016.