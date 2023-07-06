Is Sohla El-Waylly Pregnant? The Truth Behind Her Pregnancy!

In the entertainment industry, fans are always curious about the private lives of their beloved celebrities. Reputable chef and television personality Sohla El-Waylly has recently sparked rumors and speculation among her devotees. The hottest topic of conversation is whether or not Sohla is expectant. Let’s delve into the specifics and investigate the veracity of the allegations.

Is Sohla Pregnant?

Yes, Sohla El-Waylly is pregnant, and she announced it in her culinary video. There has been a thrilling development in the Mystery Menu universe! Ham and I are surprised that the latest episode has just been released.

The exceedingly rapid and intense production process for these episodes causes us to forget about them until they appear on YouTube. In February, when I was in the early phases of my pregnancy, this particular batch of episodes was filmed. However, at that time we had not yet told anyone about the pregnancy.

As a result of excessive fatigue and nausea, the first trimester of pregnancy is frequently regarded as the most difficult period. During this time frame, the Mystery Menu episodes were filmed. Considering my condition, we decided to prioritize my health and adopted a more relaxed approach during the sessions, refraining from exerting too much effort.

She says, “I cannot consume alcohol and must limit my coffee intake, so iced chai is my Sunday indulgence. (You all know how much I enjoy liquor, but surprisingly, giving up coffee was the most difficult aspect of my pregnancy. Daily during the first trimester, I would bury my snout in a bag of roasted beans. I even imagined Caramel Frappachinios, which I haven’t had since college.”)

Sohla El-Waylly’s Spouse

Sohla is married to Hisham “Ham” El-Waylly, a fellow Culinary Institute of America classmate. Ham was born in Doha, Qatar, to Egyptian-Bolivian parents. The pair met in culinary school and have been inseparable ever since. In July 2022, they celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary after being together for over a decade. Sohla and Ham currently reside in New York with their two beautiful dogs, Vito and Clem.

Their passion for cuisine and unique food creation has allowed them to collaborate frequently. They had even opened a diner in Brooklyn called Hail Mary, which they ran with the uttermost care and affection using their own funds. However, after they were forced to permanently close it, the couple remained optimistic and pursued other opportunities to advance their careers. Therefore, we wish Sohla and Ham the best in their personal and professional futures.